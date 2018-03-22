San Jose State football spring game 2018: Date, time, schedule, how to watch, key players
Everything you need to know about the Spartans 2018 spring game
The San Jose State Spartans will hold their annual spring game on March 24 at 1:15 p.m PT. A variety of festivities will also be held for fans beforehand, including a town hall meeting at noon PT in the Simpkins Stadium Center, a youth football camp from 11 a.m. to noon, an Easter egg hunt in CEFCU Stadium at 12:15 p.m. and a sports carnival from noon to 1 p.m.
Who to watch:
Montel Aaron - He took over the starting quarterback job last season as a redshirt freshman, but didn't do it convincingly. If the gap between Aaron and the competitors isn't wide in the spring game, it could set the stage for an exciting quarterback battle this fall. Redshirt freshmen Ryan Johnson and Terrell Carter hope to surprise.
Josh Oliver - San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver is one of the few Spartan seniors who looks like an NFL prospect and took a step forward in 2017 as the Spartans' second-leading receiver. Watch Saturday to see if the new offense, paired with more experience at quarterback, allows SJSU to utilize Oliver to his full potential.
Korey Mariboho - The Spartans have a lot of talent to replace on the offensive line this season, and Mariboho was their lone junior college recruit to add an immediate impact. If Mariboho looks the part on Saturday, it will help reaffirm to SJSU fans that the O-Line will be able to keep a young quarterback protected in 2018.
Tysyn Parker - No loss from the 2017 roster hurts more than linebacker Frank Ginda and his 173 tackles leaving for the NFL. Watch to see how much Tysyn Parker has improved during the offseason, as the young three-star product could be the Spartans' best shot to replace him.
Zamore Zigler - He proved he belongs in the Mountain West in 2016 with an impressive redshirt freshman campaign at running back. After a change in coaching staff, Zigler makes the move to cornerback where he could surprise as a legitimate option for the Spartans if he can show strong in the spring game.
San Jose State also has a highly-touted junior college transfer who says he is "out to take people's spots." If he backs up his talk in the spring game, there could be some serious movement on the depth chart. Who is it? Visit Inside the Spartans now to see the JUCO transfer who could change the face of the program, and get the latest spring game news, all from a veteran team of San Jose State reporters.
-
NCAA prez to be deposed in USC case
Todd McNair is suing the NCAA for defamation of character after being cited for unethical...
-
Kiffin: Saban will coach for 10 years
Kiffin commented on Saban and Ed Orgeron on 104.5 in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning
-
Miami Hurricanes spring practice news
Everything you need to know about Miami's spring practice
-
College football March Madness Rds. 1-2
How would a NCAA Tournament-style event play out in college football? Let's take a look
-
Angry KU fans purchase billboard
The billboard quotes ESPN's Dan Le Batard calling Kansas 'the most incompetent thing' in s...
-
EMU AD: Cutting football not an option
Money has been tight at the school despite more recent success on the field