Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Fresno State 8-1, San Jose State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Fresno State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Fresno State earned a 37-30 win over Boise State. That's two games straight that Fresno State has won by exactly seven points.

Among those leading the charge was Malik Sherrod, who rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown. Sherrod was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 52 yards. Dylan Lynch did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and four extra points.

Meanwhile, San Jose State put the finishing touches on their fourth blowout victory of the season last Sunday. They put a hurting on Hawaii on the road to the tune of 35-0. The victory was familiar territory for San Jose State who now have three in a row.

Kairee Robinson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 8.6 yards per carry. Robinson is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Nick Nash, who picked up 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Fresno State's victory was their ninth straight at home (dating back to last season), which pushed their record up to 8-1. As for San Jose State, their win bumped their record up to 4-5.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the game is expected to be close, with Fresno State going off as just a 1-point favorite. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Fresno State beat San Jose State 17-10 in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fresno State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Fresno State is a slight 1-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 56 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against San Jose State.