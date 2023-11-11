Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Fresno State 8-1, San Jose State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

Fresno State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Fresno State earned a 37-30 win over Boise State. That's two games straight that Fresno State has won by exactly seven points.

Among those leading the charge was Malik Sherrod, who rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown. Sherrod was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 52 yards. Mikey Keene was another key player, having thrown for 290 yards and onetouchdown.

Meanwhile, San Jose State put the finishing touches on their fourth blowout victory of the season two weeks ago. They put a hurting on Hawaii on the road to the tune of 35-0. The victory was familiar territory for San Jose State who now have three in a row.

Kairee Robinson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 8.6 yards per carry. Robinson is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Nick Nash, who picked up 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Fresno State pushed their record up to 8-1 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. As for San Jose State, their win bumped their record up to 4-5.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with San Jose State going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Fresno State was able to grind out a solid win over San Jose State in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, winning 17-10. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fresno State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Jose State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against San Jose State.