Mountain West rivals will square off in college football Week 8 action as the Utah State Aggies host the San Jose State Spartans on Friday. The Aggies (3-3, 1-1) are looking to end a two-game skid after losses to Vanderbilt and conference rival Hawaii. The Spartans are also looking to get back into the win column, falling 3-28 to Wyoming their last time out.

Kickoff from Maverik Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Aggies are 4-point favorites in the latest San Jose State vs. Utah State odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 61.5. Before making any Utah State vs. San Jose State picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Utah State vs. San Jose State. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for SJSU vs. Utah State in Week 8:

San Jose State vs. Utah State spread Utah State -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook San Jose State vs. Utah State over/under 61.5 points San Jose State vs. Utah State money line Utah State -185, SJSU +154 San Jose State vs. Utah State picks See picks at SportsLine San Jose State vs. Utah State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why San Jose State can cover

The Spartans are a solid 3-3-0 ATS through six games this season, even covering as a 37-point underdog in Week 2 against Texas. Quarterback Walker Eget was held without a touchdown in that game, but has been on fire ever since, and leads the Mountain West with 1,816 passing yards. He has been especially good against conference opponents, completing 73.1% of his passes for 629 with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Eget will be SJSU's weapon to cover as underdogs against an Aggies defense that allows 257.2 passing yards and 32.7 points per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Utah State can cover

The Aggies are 5-1-0 ATS this season and are 2-0-0 ATS as a 4-point favorite or greater. They are also undefeated at home this season -- while SJSU has yet to win a road game -- and have outscored visiting opponents 125-53. Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes has played particularly well at home, averaging 10.6 yards per pass with a 71.4% completion rate and 6-1 TD-INT ratio. He also adds 81 carries for 309 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. San Jose State's defense is good at defending the rush but struggles to contain a good passing game, so Barnes' dual abilities could be the Aggies covering the spread in another home victory. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Utah State vs. SJSU picks

For San Jose State vs. Utah State in Week 8, the model is leaning over the total, and also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins SJSU vs. Utah State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Utah State vs. San Jose State spread you need to jump, all from the model that is a combined 39-27 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.