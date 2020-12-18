Who's Playing

Boise State @ No. 24 San Jose State

Current Records: Boise State 5-1; San Jose State 6-0

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the San Jose State Spartans at 4:15 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Sam Boyd Stadium. If the contest is anything like Boise State's 52-42 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Broncos netted a 17-9 win over the Wyoming Cowboys last week. Boise State's WR Khalil Shakir did his thing and caught eight passes for 105 yards.

Meanwhile, SJSU had a touchdown and change to spare in a 30-20 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack last Friday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 20-7 deficit. SJSU's RB Tyler Nevens was on fire, rushing for one TD and 184 yards on 12 carries. That touchdown -- a 69-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

The wins brought Boise State up to 5-1 and the Spartans to 6-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncos rank sixth in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 168.8 on average. As for SJSU, they come into the game boasting the 12th fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at 13.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boise State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last six years.