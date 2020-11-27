A Mountain West battle is on tap Saturday between the Boise State Broncos and the San Jose State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is 4-1 overall and 2-1 at home, while SJSU is 4-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Broncos are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games.

The Spartans, meanwhile, are 4-0 against the spread when playing a team with a winning record. The Broncos are favored by 11-points in the latest Boise State vs. San Jose State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 58.

San Jose State vs. Boise State spread: Broncos -11

San Jose State vs. Boise State over-under: 58 points

San Jose State vs. Boise State money line: Broncos -420, Spartans +320

What you need to know about San Jose State



The Spartans smacked UNLV 34-17 for their fifth straight victory of 2020. Quarterback Nick Starkel has passed for 980 yards, fourth in the Mountain West, and nine touchdowns against two interceptions this season. Wide receiver Bailey Gaither is third in the conference with 432 receiving yards.

San Jose State's calling card is its defense, as the Spartans allow just 15.3 points per game -- the lowest average allowed in the high-flying Mountain West. San Jose State has also fared well against the spread in its most recent outings. In fact, the Spartans are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games.

What you need to know about Boise State

The Broncos have won two straight games, racking up 92 points in the process, after falling to then-No. 9 BYU 51-17 on Nov. 6. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who missed two games due to injury earlier this season, has passed for 748 yards and five touchdowns against just one interception.

Boise State's offense is a pedestrian ninth in the Mountain West, recording 383.6 yards per game, but the Broncos lead the conference in scoring at 40 points per outing. Boise State has also dominated this rivalry over the years. In fact, the Broncos have won each of the last 10 meetings against the Spartans.

