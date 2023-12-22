The 2023 Hawaii Bowl features the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-5) and the San Jose State Spartans (7-5) squaring off on Saturday evening. The Chanticleers are looking to finish the year on a high note after dropping two straight games to end the regular season. On Nov. 25, James Madison blew out Coastal Carolina 56-14. Meanwhile, San Jose State won six straight games to become bowl eligible. In Week 13, the Spartans edged out UNLV 37-31. Coastal Carolina starting quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal and committed to NC State.

Kickoff from Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Hawaii is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 10-point favorites in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 48.5.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State spread: Spartans -10

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State over/under: 48.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State money line: Spartans -382, Chanticleers +298

CCU: 8-4 ATS this season

SJSU: 8-3 ATS this season

Why San Jose State can cover

The Spartans offense was very efficient throughout the year. They ranked fifth in the Mountain West in total offense (406) and rushing offense (186.2). Senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro leads this unit. Cordeiro has a powerful throwing arm that allows him to fit throws into tight windows. The Hawaii native can also extend plays with his feet.

In 2023, he threw for 2,558 yards and 19 passing scores. In his last outing, he went 19 of 26 for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He's passed for at least 220 yards in six games this season. Junior receiver Nick Nash has been a consistent pass-catcher for the Spartans. The former quarterback has strong hands with a great understanding of the offense. Nash recorded 47 receptions for 704 yards and eight touchdowns.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina had a productive offense throughout the season. They were sixth in the Sun Belt in both total yards (422.9) and passing offense (266.8). Senior receiver Sam Pinckney is a big part of the aerial attack. Pinckney (6'4) utilizes his frame to pull down contested catches. The South Carolina native led the team in receptions (64), receiving yards (904) and receiving touchdowns (7). He's gone over 60 receiving yards in nine outings in 2023. On Nov. 18 against Army, Pinckney reeled in six catches for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko will get his shot under center with McCall gone. Vasko gets the ball out of his hands quickly but has the quickness to rack up yards as a runner. The Virginia native has 580 passing yards, 318 rushing yards and six total scores. On Nov. 25 against James Madison, Vasko went 21 of 29 for 254 yards and a passing touchdown. Additionally, he logged 45 rushing yards and one score.

