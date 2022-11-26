Who's Playing

Hawaii @ San Jose State

Current Records: Hawaii 3-9; San Jose State 6-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.33 points per game. Hawaii and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

Hawaii didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the UNLV Rebels last week, but they still walked away with a 31-25 victory. RB Dedrick Parson was the offensive standout of the contest for Hawaii, rushing for one TD and 115 yards on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, SJSU scored first but ultimately less than the Utah State Aggies in their contest last week. SJSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 35-31 to Utah State. A silver lining for the Spartans was the play of WR Elijah Cooks, who caught seven passes for three TDs and 125 yards.

Hawaii's win lifted them to an irreparable 3-9 while San Jose State's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. We'll see if the Rainbow Warriors can repeat their recent success or if SJSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: Spectrum

Spectrum Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 15-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hawaii have won three out of their last seven games against San Jose State.