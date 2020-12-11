Who's Playing

Nevada @ San Jose State

Current Records: Nevada 6-1; San Jose State 5-0

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans haven't won a matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack since Oct. 15 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. SJSU and Nevada will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Spartans have a defense that allows only 17 points per game, so Nevada's offense will have their work cut out for them.

SJSU beat the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 35-24 this past Saturday. RB Tyler Nevens had a stellar game for SJSU as he rushed for two TDs and 152 yards on 16 carries. This was the first time Nevens has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Nevens' sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-26 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs this past Saturday. WR Tory Horton was the offensive standout of the contest for Nevada, catching five passes for three TDs and 148 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Horton has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

It was close but no cigar for the Spartans as they fell 41-38 to Nevada when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe SJSU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Nevada have won four out of their last five games against San Jose State.