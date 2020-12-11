Who's Playing

Nevada @ San Jose State

Current Records: Nevada 6-1; San Jose State 5-0

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans haven't won a matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack since Oct. 15 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Spartans and Nevada will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Sam Boyd Stadium. SJSU has a defense that allows only 17 points per game, so Nevada's offense will have their work cut out for them.

SJSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week, winning 35-24. SJSU's RB Tyler Nevens was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 152 yards on 16 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Nevens has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Nevens' sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack bagged a 37-26 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs last week. Nevada can attribute much of their success to WR Tory Horton, who caught five passes for three TDs and 148 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Horton has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Spartans going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

It was close but no cigar for SJSU as they fell 41-38 to the Wolf Pack when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe SJSU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won four out of their last five games against San Jose State.