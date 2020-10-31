Who's Playing

New Mexico @ San Jose State

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos will face off against the San Jose State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Returning after a rocky 2-10 year, New Mexico is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. SJSU was 5-7 last season and is coming off of a 17-6 victory against the Air Force Falcons last week.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lobos were worst when it came to passing yards allowed per game last year, with the squad giving up 321.4 on average. To make matters even worse for New Mexico, SJSU was fourth best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 338 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for SJSU's receiving core.

The New Mexico sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

San Jose State have won two out of their last three games against New Mexico.