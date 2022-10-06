Week 6 of the college football season brings another loaded slate of games to CBS Sports Network as conference play heats up with five league games over two days. The AAC, MAC and Mountain West will take the spotlight on the network, starting late Friday night when San Jose State hosts UNLV in a battle of teams that are off to hot starts.

Saturday's marathon begins with a MAC battle between in-state foes as Eastern Michigan travels to take on Western Michigan after both teams picked up wins in Week 5. In the afternoon, Tulsa travels to take on Navy as both AAC teams look to bounce back from losses a week ago.

The evening slate brings a pair of Mountain West games, starting with New Mexico hosting Wyoming and then concluding with San Diego State taking on Hawaii. As we creep towards the midway point of the 2022 college football season, the intensity should only increase, and these league games should deliver as the contenders seek to separate themselves.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 6 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern

UNLV at San Jose State

Date: Friday, Oct. 7 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Jose State -7 | Will the Spartans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections

Storylines: UNLV is enjoying a breakout season under third-year coach Marcus Arroyo. The Rebels haven't finished with a winning record since 2013 but are off to a 4-1 start after beating New Mexico 31-20 in their Mountain West opener last week. San Jose State began MWC play with a 33-16 win over Wyoming in Week 5 as the Spartans outgained the Cowboys 456-253. With a 3-1 start, SJSU is on track to reach bowl eligibility for the second time in three seasons under sixth-year coach Brent Brennan.

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan



Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Western Michigan -5 | Will the Broncos cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections

Storylines: Eastern Michigan has won three straight in the series with Western Michigan, but the Broncos still own a 34-21 all-time edge against the Eagles. EMU improved to 3-2 on the year with a 20-13 over UMass last week, while Western Michigan reached 2-3 with a 44-7 victory over New Hampshire, an FCS foe. But even though Western Michigan's overall record is worse than EMU's, the Broncos own a 1-0 mark in MAC play vs. an 0-1 record for the Eagles. Eastern Michigan needs a win to avoid falling well behind in the MAC championship race.

Tulsa at Navy



Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Tulsa -6 | Will the Golden Hurricane cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections

Storylines: Navy's resolve will be tested amid a 1-3 start after the Midshipmen lost a 13-10 heartbreaker in the battle for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy last week. Tulsa is just 2-3, but the Golden Hurricane have a close loss at Wyoming on their résumé and were competitive in losses against Ole Miss and Cincinnati over the past two weeks. Navy leads the all-time series 7-2 and is 6-1 vs. Tulsa since the teams became AAC foes. Navy didn't complete a single pass in its 20-17 win at Tulsa last season.

Wyoming at New Mexico



Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Wyoming -3.5 | Will the Cowboys cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections

Storylines: Both teams are coming off consecutive losses and looking to get things back on track. New Mexico entered the fourth quarter tied at UNLV last week but lost 31-20, while Wyoming was within striking distance against San Jose State late into the second quarter before getting lapped offensively by the Spartans. Wyoming will be looking for redemption after losing two straight in the series and failing to score a touchdown in loss season's 14-3 home loss to the Lobos.

Hawaii at San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Diego State -21 | Will the Aztecs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections

Storylines: San Diego State fired offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski after a 35-13 loss at Boise State last week that dropped the Aztecs to 2-3 after last season's 12-2 campaign. Hawaii is 1-4 under first-year coach Timmy Chang. Playing SDSU's sluggish offense could be just what the Warriors need as their defense has struggled thus far. Both teams are looking for their first Mountain West victories.

