The Western Michigan Broncos travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday evening at CEFCU Stadium. The Broncos are 1-2 and coming off a 34-13 home defeat against Pittsburgh. They're 1-1 on the road thus far this season with a loss to No. 15 Michigan State and a win over Ball State. The Spartans enter 1-1 off a bye, most recently losing 24-16 to Auburn on the road in Week 2. The game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Spartans are favored by 7 points in the latest San Jose State vs. Western Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49.

San Jose State vs. Western Michigan spread: San Jose State -7

San Jose State vs. Western Michigan over/under: 49 points

What you need to know about Western Michigan

Western Michigan enters this road contest off a 34-13 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh. This was the second of two losses to ranked teams thus far, including a nearly identical 35-13 defeat by No. 15 Michigan State in Week 1. WMU's offense was out of sync, only managing 180 total yards against the Panthers. Quarterback Jack Salopek completely a meager 6 of 18 passes for 99 yards and three interceptions. On the ground, it wasn't much better for the Broncos, netting 50 yards on 29 attempts.

Last year the Broncos stifled San Jose State in a 23-3 win in Kalamazoo. The Broncos surprisingly had more penalty yards (120) than yards allowed to SJSU (119). They controlled the clock for nearly 38 minutes and proved superior in all facets of the game.

What you need to know about San Jose State

The Spartans enter this Saturday's matchup rested off an early-season bye week. Thus far both of their games have been decided by one possession; a four point win over FCS Portland State and an eight point loss at Auburn. The Spartans are led by Hawaii transfer QB Chevan Cordeiro, who has accounted for one touchdown through the air and two on the ground. Cordeiro has passed for nearly 260 yards per game but his accuracy sits at less than 60 percent.

San Jose State has struggled mightily in the run game, averaging less than two yards per rushing attempt and only accounting for 103 yards in two games. For the Spartans to be successful on Saturday night, they must run the ball effectively. Western Michigan is among the worst run defenses in the country (197 yards per game). In last year's meeting between the two teams, the Spartans were held to 60 yards on 30 attempts in a losing effort.

