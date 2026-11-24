The first bowl game ever played in Puerto Rico will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network on Dec. 16.

The inaugural TransPerfect San Juan Bowl, an ACC vs. Sun Belt matchup, will kick off on CBS Sports Network at 7:30 p.m. ET, it was announced Tuesday. The game will also stream on the CBS Sports app.

The Sun Belt has long sought a guaranteed bowl matchup against a power-conference opponent, and it got one in October when the bowl game was announced. Participating teams will be announced once matchups are finalized on Dec. 6.

The TransPerfect San Juan Bowl will be played inside Hiram Bithorn Stadium, built as a baseball venue and home to events from the World Baseball Classic, Major League Baseball and international soccer. TransPerfect is a language and AI services company, which previously served as the title sponsor of the Music City Bowl from 2020 through 2024. In addition to being the San Juan Bowl's title sponsor, the company also owns the bowl game.

"Partnering with CBS Sports Network is an important step in bringing the inaugural San Juan Bowl to a national audience," TransPerfect president and co-CEO Phil Shawe said in a statement. "We look forward to sharing this historic event with college football fans while showcasing Puerto Rico's unique appeal."

Bowl projections: Slotting all 47 games as Week 12 upsets provide massive shakeup to postseason picture Brad Crawford

Two bowl games will be played in Puerto Rico in December. The Puerto Rico Bowl will debut Dec. 22 in Bayamón with a MAC team facing an FBS opponent to be determined.

CBS Sports is the broadcast partner for two bowl games this season: the San Juan Bowl on CBS Sports Network and the Sun Bowl, a CBS fixture since 1968.

CBS Sports Network reaches about 61 million television households in the U.S.