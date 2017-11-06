Saquon Barkley told Michigan State players about Ohio State's loss during game

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley isn't just one of the best running backs in the country, but it appears he's a news-breaker as well.

According to Michigan State linebackers Chris Frey and Joe Bachie, it was Barkley who informed both of them that Ohio State was on its way to a loss against Iowa on Saturday. Barkley told them during their game against one another.

"I think we were midway through the fourth quarter and I was covering Saquon Barkley down the field and he actually, after the play, was like, 'You know Ohio State's losing. They're down big. We're playing for a championship right now,'" Frey said when asked about it. "I kind of just laughed. I didn't know they had lost at that point but I knew they were down big."

Of course, this scenario was only possible due to bad weather in East Lansing. The game started 3.5 hours before Ohio State's game in Iowa City, but thanks to a weather delay that lasted over three hours, both Penn State and Michigan State were still tied 24-24 in the fourth quarter when Barkley broke the news of Ohio State's impending doom.

So I guess we owe those storms a tip of the cap for adding to the drama of a hectic Saturday.

Wink of the Eye to Doc Saturday