Sarah Fuller has taken the sports world by storm over the last month. The former Vanderbilt soccer goalie ended up suiting up for the Commodores football team and became the first woman to score points in a Power 5 college football game this past weekend.

Now Fuller will be continuing her soccer career elsewhere. On Wednesday, Fuller signed with North Texas and will play for the Mean Green as a graduate transfer next year.

Fuller will graduate from Vanderbilt in the spring with a degree in Medicine, Health, and Society. She will then enroll at North Texas for the 2021 women's soccer season.

"A big part of our championship success at UNT has always been having a great keeper in goal for us throughout my time here," North Texas head coach John Hedlund said on National Signing Day. "Sarah brings that presence with her experience as the starter for Vanderbilt this season and playing in the SEC. At 6-foot-1 she has the size, athletic ability and obviously the experience to dominate in goal and add to our eight championships in C-USA. We're excited to have Sarah for the next two years working on her master's degree here at UNT. Welcome home!"

During Hedlund's tenure at North Texas, the Mean Green have become one of the top teams in the collegiate ranks as the program has produced 16 Conference USA championships.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanderbilt had limited options at kicker late in the season, so the team turned to Fuller to fill in. On Nov. 28, Fuller suited up for her first game and executed a kickoff during Vanderbilt's game against Missouri.

Last Saturday, Fuller converted an extra point following a first quarter touchdown against Tennessee.