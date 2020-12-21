Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history in December, becoming the first woman to play and score in a Power 5 college football game. Fuller hit a historic extra point against Tennessee and prior to that game became the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when she kicked off against Missouri.

The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta is now honoring her accomplishments. Fuller's jersey is on display at the hall. The hall congratulated Fuller via Twitter on Friday.

"Congrats Sarah and thank you for entrusting us with the safe keeping of this rich piece of history!" they wrote.

Fuller responded, calling the honor "incredible."

This jersey on display is not the one Fuller wore in the game where she scored points. Against Tennessee, Vandy was wearing black uniforms. The one on display is a white jersey.

However, the jersey she wore against Missouri when she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 game was white.

"I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to. You really can. If you have that mentality all the way through, you can do big things," she said after making history by suiting up against Missouri.

Fuller joined the school's football program after the team lost multiple specialists due to issues with COVID-19. She was a starting goalkeeper on Vanderbilt's SEC championship women's soccer team.

Fuller is leaving Vanderbilt in 2021 to continue her soccer career at North Texas as a graduate transfer.