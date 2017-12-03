Scholar Athletes: Auburn's Casey Dunn and Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship earn award
The SEC Scholar Athletes of the Week from the SEC Championship Game
Auburn's offense is powered by its veteran offensive line, and one of the leaders from that group was highlighted this week as one of the SEC Scholar Athletes of the Week.
Auburn center Casey Dunn enrolled in May as a graduate transfer after earning his undergraduate degree in Industrial Leadership at Jacksonville State. He's got a 4.0 graduate GPA focusing on community planning in the College of Liberal Arts.
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was also honored on Saturday as an SEC Scholar Athlete of the Week as the Bulldogs rolled to its first SEC Championship in more than a decade and earned the program's first-ever College Football Playoff bid. Blankenship, a redshirt sophomore, is a journalism major with a 3.76 GPA and when he's not kicking field goals recently, he's also participated in the Foodbank of Northeast Georgia Empty Bowl as a volunteer and helped out with the Grady College "Stuff the Truck" can food drive.
Congrats to both Casey and Rodrigo on being named SEC Scholar Athletes of the Week.
