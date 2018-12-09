Scholar Athletes: Navy OL Andrew Woods and Army LB Kenneth Brinson earn award

Navy offensive lineman Andrew Wood and Army linebacker Kenneth Brinson not only participated in a tight and exciting Army-Navy game on Saturday -- a 17-10 win for the Black Knights -- but they're this week's scholar athlete award winners.

Wood, a senior, has a 3.6 GPA with a major in Operations Research. He is a three-year starter for the Midshipmen in the trenches dating back to the start of the 2016 season. Prior to that, Wood appeared in all of Navy's 13 games as a freshman.

Brinson, also a senior, has a 3.96 GPA with a major in Chemical Engineering. He is a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist -- also known as the Academic Heisman -- which is given annually to the football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance. This year, Brinson, who has been a contributor since his freshman season in 2015, has 27 tackles and five sacks.

Congratulations to Wood and Brinson for their achievements and on their final seasons in college football.