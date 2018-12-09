Scholar Athletes: Navy OL Andrew Woods and Army LB Kenneth Brinson earn award

Here were this week's scholar athletes for the Army-Navy Game

Navy offensive lineman Andrew Wood and Army linebacker Kenneth Brinson not only participated in a tight and exciting Army-Navy game on Saturday -- a 17-10 win for the Black Knights -- but they're this week's scholar athlete award winners. 

Wood, a senior, has a 3.6 GPA with a major in Operations Research. He is a three-year starter for the Midshipmen in the trenches dating back to the start of the 2016 season. Prior to that, Wood appeared in all of Navy's 13 games as a freshman. 

Brinson, also a senior, has a 3.96 GPA with a major in Chemical Engineering. He is a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist -- also known as the Academic Heisman -- which is given annually to the football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance. This year, Brinson, who has been a contributor since his freshman season in 2015, has 27 tackles and five sacks. 

Congratulations to Wood and Brinson for their achievements and on their final seasons in college football

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories