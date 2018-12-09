Scholar Athletes: Navy OL Andrew Woods and Army LB Kenneth Brinson earn award
Here were this week's scholar athletes for the Army-Navy Game
Navy offensive lineman Andrew Wood and Army linebacker Kenneth Brinson not only participated in a tight and exciting Army-Navy game on Saturday -- a 17-10 win for the Black Knights -- but they're this week's scholar athlete award winners.
Wood, a senior, has a 3.6 GPA with a major in Operations Research. He is a three-year starter for the Midshipmen in the trenches dating back to the start of the 2016 season. Prior to that, Wood appeared in all of Navy's 13 games as a freshman.
Brinson, also a senior, has a 3.96 GPA with a major in Chemical Engineering. He is a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist -- also known as the Academic Heisman -- which is given annually to the football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance. This year, Brinson, who has been a contributor since his freshman season in 2015, has 27 tackles and five sacks.
Congratulations to Wood and Brinson for their achievements and on their final seasons in college football.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jim Harbaugh denies interest in NFL
Harbaugh didn't mince words when asked about rumors connecting him to NFL jobs
-
2018-19 College football bowl odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 tim...
-
Heisman pick: Explaining Murray over Tua
It was the most difficult decision I've made as a Heisman voter
-
2018 Heisman: Murray wins award
Murray is the second straight Oklahoma QB to win the award
-
Army holds off Navy in second half
Army continued its streak against Navy with a close win to capture the Commander-in-Chief's...
-
Army vs. Navy odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's model has simulated Saturday's Army vs. Navy game 10,000 times