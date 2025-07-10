As expected, members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced an amended college sports bill on Thursday. The bill, which is known as the SCORE Act (Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements), will likely have a significant impact on NCAA athletics if it is passed into law.

The bill's intent is to "protect the name, image, and likeness rights of students athletes to promote fair compensation with respect to intercollegiate athletics, and for other purposes."

Among the possible impacts if the bill passes includes the establishment of federal standards for NIL, regulations for agents representing college athletes, preventing universities from revoking scholarships due to injury or performance, mandating schools to provide specific levels of academic support and out-of-pocket healthcare coverage for ex-athletes up to three years after leaving school, maintaining that schools have a minimum of 16 varsity teams, and restrictions on using student fees for athletics.

Democrats Janelle Bynum (Ore.) and Shomari Figures (Ala.) introduced the legislation with Republicans on Thursday. While the bill could pass the House of Representatives rather easily, it'll need seven Democratic votes to pass through the Senate given that this bill will require 60 votes to move through that chamber. Despite being introduced by two Democrats, the bill has largely been opposed by the Democratic party.

While significant, the SCORE Act being introduced is just the first of many steps that need to happen in order for it to become a law. It can be signed into law by President Donald Trump if it is ultimately sent to the executive branch. There is a good chance that the bill will be amended at some point during the process.