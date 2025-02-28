Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler is leaving his post to become the quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, the university announced Friday. Loeffler spent six seasons and made three consecutive bowl appearances from 2022-24 with the Falcons.

"BGSU is a special university and community that truly embraces relationships, people and the student experience," Bowling Green athletic director Derek van der Merwe said in a statement. "In these last six seasons, Scot built a very successful program in a challenging climate in collegiate sports. More importantly, he built this program while ensuring his team and coaches were truly committed to the values and mission that make this university great. Like other great coaches in the history of BGSU football, he has demonstrated that when you build around the strengths of this University and its mission, anything is possible. I am looking forward to this process of finding the next great leader for our program who embraces what it means to be a Falcon."

Loeffler, a former quarterback at Michigan, was hired at Bowling Green in 2019, inheriting a program fresh off of three straight losing seasons. He won no more than four games in each of his first three seasons with the Falcons but guided them to their first bowl appearance since 2015 in 2022 while leading the program to a 6-7 record.

Loeffler won seven regular season games in each of his final two seasons at Bowling Green and posted a 14-12 record from 2023-24. He departs the Falcons with a 27-41 overall record, including a 20-25 mark in MAC play.

Prior to his tenure at Bowling Green, Loeffler served as the offensive coordinator at premier programs such as Auburn (2012), Virginia Tech (2013-15) and Boston College (2016-18). He also has NFL experience from his stint as the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions in 2008.