Scott Frost will be returning as UCF's coach, the school announced on Saturday. Frost, who spent 2024 as a senior football analyst with the Los Angeles Rams, led the Knights from 2016-17. He amassed a 19-7 record in his two years with the program.

Frost is set to replace Gus Malzahn, who left to become Florida State's offensive coordinator earlier in December. In its final season under Malzahn, UCF posted a 4-8 record, with a 2-7 showing in Big 12 play.

"Today marks an exciting reunion for UCF Football as we welcome back Scott Frost, a coach who ignites the spirit and passion of Knight Nation," UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir said in a statement. "Scott's love for his players, along with his leadership, enthusiasm and vision were pivotal in making the decision to bring him back to UCF. Throughout this national search, his passion for UCF was clear. I believe no one wanted to lead our program more than Scott."

Frost began his first stint at UCF in 2016 after three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Following a 6-7 record in his inaugural year with the Knights, Frost led UCF to its first perfect season in program history, capped by a win against Auburn in the Peach Bowl. The Knights also finished the year as a consensus top-10 team.

Frost left UCF for Nebraska where he played quarterback from 1995-97. He didn't produce a winning season in five years with the Huskers and was fired three games into the 2022 campaign. Frost did not coach anywhere in 2023 following his ouster from Nebraska.