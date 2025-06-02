If Texas football is searching for a positive sign ahead of its season-opening trip to Columbus to face Ohio State on Aug. 30, Scottie Scheffler's dominance just up the road might qualify. The former Longhorn and world No. 1 captured his second consecutive Memorial Tournament title this past weekend in Dublin, Ohio -- his third PGA Tour win in his past four starts -- with host and Buckeyes legend Jack Nicklaus watching on.

With the Longhorns and Buckeyes set to square off in a few months, Scheffler didn't seem concerned about offending Nicklaus with his fandom.

"I don't have to be careful," Scheffler said alongside Nicklaus. "You're still riding high after the national championship. I mean, c'mon. Last year we actually got to go to the Cotton Bowl. That was really fun. I mean, obviously the result wasn't what I hoped it would be. But it was really cool to see that environment, enjoy the game. Gosh, I don't even know what I'm going to do tomorrow, let alone in August. I'll definitely be watching on TV at the very least."

Scheffler was in attendance for that College Football Playoff semifinal -- a 28-14 loss for the Longhorns against the eventual national champion Buckeyes -- but was noncommittal about heading to Columbus for the rematch of likely preseason top-five teams. It's shot at redemption for Texas after falling short last season, while the Buckeyes kickoff as the reigning national champion.

The timing of the Texas-Ohio State game couldn't be more perfect for Scheffler if he decides to attend. The Tour Championship is scheduled for Aug. 21-24 -- the week before the Longhorns visit the Buckeyes. The next PGA Tour event isn't until Sept. 11-14, with the Ryder Cup set for Sept. 26-28. Scheffler's calendar should be wide open for a game day trip.

Ohio State reportedly explored the possibility of moving the Week 1 game from Saturday, Aug. 30, to Sunday night instead, but Texas declined, opting to keep the marquee matchup as schedule.