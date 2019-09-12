Scout's eye: LSU's next great cornerback emerges, where a Kentucky upset of Florida begins

Over the course of Saturday night's shootout between Texas and LSU, the two teams combined to spit out 880 yards through the air. For the Texas defense, the 471 yards were the most passing yards it had allowed since 2008 (474 to Texas Tech) and sixth most all time. The 409 yards given up by the LSU defense was the most since 2010 (412 to North Carolina).

What made those offensive outbursts so remarkable is who was being victimized. For the now-No. 4 Tigers, two preseason All-Americans and potential first round draft picks in Kristian Fulton and Grant Delpit were getting all they wanted. For the Longhorns, now ranked No. 12 nationally, there were as many as four former five-star talents on the field at one time in their defensive backfield. At one point or another over the course of the game, everyone caught some work -- everyone except the true freshman.

We knew about LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. before Saturday night. It appears Texas did, too. Sam Ehlinger threw the football 47 times in the game but only went near Stingley twice. On both throws, the ball was broken up at the hands of the true freshman.

Stingley is the highest rated (100 rating) and highest ranked (No. 2 overall) cornerback in the history of 247Sports. As early as last winter during bowl practices, he was already generating buzz as a true freshman early enrollee. The legend grew in spring practice and throughout the summer. Spoiler alert: It's only going to get louder from here.

To really appreciate what Stingley put together on Saturday night, it helps to compare him to Fulton, a potential first-round NFL Draft pick playing the opposite corner and a player from whom most college quarterbacks would shrink away. But on Saturday night, Ehlinger surveyed the field and regularly decided to take his chances against the junior All-American rather than the true freshman.

Among those 47 passes from Ehlinger, Fulton was targeted 11 times. Seven of those passes were of the downfield variety. Ehlinger was 4 of 10 when targeting Fulton, drawing one pass interference, connecting on one touchdown and seeing two passes broken up.

For Stingley, the night was much quieter. Ehlinger took his first shot at the youngster in the second quarter on Stingley's first play back into the game after coming up hobbled a few plays earlier. Perhaps smelling blood, Ehlinger looked to Collin Johnson on a vertical route, and despite a push-off from the future NFL wide receiver, Stingley recovered, closed on the route and displayed phenomenal length and ball skills to locate the football and not just make a play to disrupt but to finish and win possession. What may have been an interception was ruled incomplete, but the message was delivered.

Texas only tried him once more on a back-shoulder fade to Johnson that is often automatic for the Longhorn duo, but Stingley once again batted the ball away.

The game wasn't without its freshman moments. Stingley had trouble getting off stalk blocks on the perimeter, and he didn't sit on a flat threat in cover two in the fourth quarter but that's just nitpicking. LSU's next great cornerback has arrived, and we've got three full seasons to watch him work.

Best matchup of Week 3

After 31 straight losses to Florida, you could point to a lot of things that drove last season's streak-breaking win in The Swamp for Kentucky. For me, two numbers jumped out at me: three tackles for loss of 5 yards. That's what Kentucky allowed on offense on the way to 303 yards rushing and a 27-16 win. In every other game last season, Florida averaged nearly seven tackles for loss per game for 27 yards.

Behind its offensive line last year, the Wildcats were able to control the football game, stay on schedule drive-to-drive, keep quarterback Terry Wilson clean with zero sacks and lean on a physical, nasty offensive line to open up holes for running back Benny Snell. While the personnel are different this year, the winning formula remains the same.

No. 9 Florida heads into Saturday night's matchup in Lexington, Kentucky, ranked second in the nation in tackles for loss, averaging 13 in two games. Against Miami in Week Zero, the Gators had 16 tackles behind the line of scrimmage for 71 yards and it had 10 more in Week 2 against Tennessee-Martin.

While many of the central characters from last season's 10-win team are gone for Kentucky, some familiarity returns on the offensive line. Logan Stenberg is an NFL talent at guard, Drake Jackson returns at center, and 2017 starter Landon Young is back at left tackle after missing last season to injury. With that nucleus, Kentucky has given up only four pressures and two sacks in two games and Young was named SEC offensive lineman of the week in Week 2.

For Florida, it's Jabari Zuniga and his 4.5 tackles for loss that lead the way, but it's his partnership with Louisville transfer Jonathan Greenard that makes the the Gators' defensive line so potent. Zuniga will be matched up with Young most of the night on the left side of Kentucky's offensive line, while Greenard will get be matched up primarily with former four-star right tackle Darian Kinnard.

Feleipe Franks continues to develop and Kentucky's transfer quarterback looks to save the day, but it will be that matchup on the line of scrimmage that will dictate whether the Wildcats can start their own streak on Saturday night by winning back-to-back games over the Gators for the first time since 1976-77.

Who flashed in Week 2?

1. USC's offensive line and cornerback Olaijah Griffin: I didn't watch the USC win over Stanford in real time, so when I circled back to see how it all unfolded, I was fully prepared for the introduction to true freshman Kedon Slovis. But there were a few other things that popped off the tape that I wasn't prepared to see, most notably USC's offensive line. I don't know whether this says more about USC or Stanford, but a unit that had been maligned for its ineptitude lack of toughness and physicality, it dominated the Cardinal. There were massive holes and clear paths for running backs and a consistently clean pocket for Slovis.

On the other side of the football, USC's thin and often victimized defensive secondary looked ready to play on Saturday. In particular, sophomore Olaijah Griffin was outstanding and showed a competitive toughness that the USC program has been lacking. Griffin was active in run support at and around the line of scrimmage and he refused to be bullied in the pass game in matchups with Stanford's big pass catchers like Colby Parkinson. Offensive line domination and a competitive temperament in the defensive backfield could be more of a positive indicator than even the flashy new quarterback play for the No. 24 Trojans.

2. Jacob Eason's up-and-down start for Washington: Eason is sure to take some heat after joining Huskies with a pedigree as a five-star prospect and former true freshman starter in the SEC considering Washington's loss to Cal last week. The high-profile passer was just 18 of 30 for 162 yards and an interception in the 20-19 loss. It's not a pretty stat line, and it wasn't a pretty game, but it may not be as bad as it appears. Against a really talented defense for Cal that features one of the top secondaries in the country, Eason looked out of rhythm at times and a tick late on a few passes but he didn't get much help from his receivers. There were at least four clear drops on well thrown, a few of which would have gone for first downs or better. The interception was served up as an opportunity for his tight end to make a play, but when Hunter Bryant drifted on his route, Cal's Camryn Bynum capitalized with a great play. Even if his first round traits don't ever translate to a first round NFL Draft selection, I'm happy buying up some Eason stock now if that loss to Cal represents his worst effort at No. 23 Washington.

3. Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill: In a weekend without a lot of premier matchups around college football, do yourself a favor and check out the Mississippi State-Kansas State game. The game itself is quietly one of the best matchups of the early season, but the most entertaining player on the field will be Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill. He's not Saquon Barkley, but Hill can do some things in Joe Moorhead's offense that will remind you of the former Penn State back that Moorhead also coached. He's a powerful, sudden back that plays with great stop-start ability, contact balance and explosive playmaking. As this Mississippi State offense gets rolling behind a good offensive line and a more competent passing attack than last season, Hill is the early beneficiary. He's got 320 yards rushing in two weeks and is averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Don't be surprised if Hill looks like the best back in the SEC by midseason.