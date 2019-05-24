SEC athletic director carousel: Texas A&M to hire Ross Bjork away from Ole Miss
Bjork has been leading the athletics program at Ole Miss since 2012
The SEC's athletic director merry-go-round continues to spin. Texas A&M is expected to hire current Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork to the same role with the Aggies, a source confirmed to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Bjork will replace Scott Woodward, who left to take the same position at LSU last month.
The Dallas Morning News first reported the hiring, which is expected to be formally announced on Friday.
Bjork, 46, has been in charge of the Ole Miss athletic department since 2012. During that time, the Rebels football program went to two New Year's Six bowl games, beat Alabama twice (2014 and 2015) and became a national contender under former coach Hugh Freeze. It culminated in 2015 when the Rebels won 10 games for the first time since 2003 and won the Sugar Bowl for the first time since the 1969 season.
Even though his time at Ole Miss resulted in success between the white lines of the football field, it will be marred by the process in which part of that success was achieved. Under his watch, Ole Miss was subjected to a prolonged NCAA investigation that resulted in a two-year bowl ban, scholarship restrictions and vacated wins from 2012-14 and in 2016. The low point of the era came in July 2017 when a Freedom of Information Act requested found inappropriate phone calls made by Freeze on his school issued device. That investigation resulted in Freeze's dismissal prior to the 2017 season.
Before moving to Oxford, Mississippi, Bjork led Western Kentucky's athletic department from 2010-12. He also has experience in athletic administrations at UCLA, Miami and Missouri.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019-20 College football bowl schedule
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 se...
-
Notre Dame lands top 2020 all-purpose RB
The Virginia prospect decided between some of the top schools in the country
-
Texas is back ... to being confident
The Longhorns are primed for a big Year 3 under Herman, if all comes together as expected
-
2019 college football quarterback tiers
College football quarterbacks come in all different forms, so let's rank them appropriatel...
-
USF announces 3-game series with Bama
This should go over well with the Bulls I-4 rivals in Orlando
-
Herman gets two-year extension
Texas won 10 games last season for the first time since 2009