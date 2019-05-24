SEC athletic director carousel: Texas A&M to hire Ross Bjork away from Ole Miss

The SEC's athletic director merry-go-round continues to spin. Texas A&M is expected to hire current Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork to the same role with the Aggies, a source confirmed to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Bjork will replace Scott Woodward, who left to take the same position at LSU last month.

The Dallas Morning News first reported the hiring, which is expected to be formally announced on Friday.

Bjork, 46, has been in charge of the Ole Miss athletic department since 2012. During that time, the Rebels football program went to two New Year's Six bowl games, beat Alabama twice (2014 and 2015) and became a national contender under former coach Hugh Freeze. It culminated in 2015 when the Rebels won 10 games for the first time since 2003 and won the Sugar Bowl for the first time since the 1969 season.

Even though his time at Ole Miss resulted in success between the white lines of the football field, it will be marred by the process in which part of that success was achieved. Under his watch, Ole Miss was subjected to a prolonged NCAA investigation that resulted in a two-year bowl ban, scholarship restrictions and vacated wins from 2012-14 and in 2016. The low point of the era came in July 2017 when a Freedom of Information Act requested found inappropriate phone calls made by Freeze on his school issued device. That investigation resulted in Freeze's dismissal prior to the 2017 season.

Before moving to Oxford, Mississippi, Bjork led Western Kentucky's athletic department from 2010-12. He also has experience in athletic administrations at UCLA, Miami and Missouri.