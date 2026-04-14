Spring has sprung, the flowers have bloomed, the pollen has coated our lungs, and we're still not allergic to hyperbole in college football.

Every spring, somebody declares a program rebuilt, a quarterback transformed, a defense reloaded. First-year coaches have become miracle workers, delivering overnight transformations to moribund programs. Hope springs eternal. Then, the games are played in the fall, and reality punches us directly in the face.

We never learn, do we?

That's what makes college football worth covering -- and championing -- and what makes bold predictions worth making. Serious forecasting forces you to reckon with what's actually happening in these programs and not what coaches want you to believe. So we're left with a simple question that dangerously straddles the divide between imagination and reality: what if?

The SEC enters a new era next fall, expanding its conference schedule from eight to nine games. Coaches aren't going to like the difficulties the move will provide, especially after the SEC and Big Ten failed to expand the College Football Playoff, which would have provided their programs more runway to lose games. The Big Ten has supplanted the SEC as the sport's top dog with three straight national titles, but the deepest conference still resides in the South. Therein lies the problem: the SEC tends to humble every member, even the blue bloods.

Nearly half of the SEC teams are now led by first-year coaches. Fans are in love. Hope is in the streets. The honeymoons have begun.

It's the perfect time to make bold predictions for all 16 teams.

Alabama: Tide surprises, exceeds expectations

Kalen DeBoer might not feel it, but let's face it: he's on the hot seat. It's been a while since Alabama had such low expectations amongst oddsmakers, with books listing an over-under win total of 8.5 for the upcoming season. If he falls below eight wins, do you foresee a situation in which he returns for a third season as the Tide's coach? Luckily for him, we're going out on a limb and forecasting a 10- or 11-win regular season. Quarterback Keelon Russell has not yet officially been named the starter, but he should win the job in August. He was impressive in the spring and provides an additional dynamic that Ty Simpson did not. Simply put, he fits offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's designs. The Tide has plenty of time to warm up in September, and the schedule sets up a 10-win goal, with road trips to Tennessee and LSU as the toughest away from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Adding 40 new players but missing out on NC State running back Hollywood Smothers gives us pause, but that schedule and Grubb's history of developing quarterbacks are enough this fall.

Arkansas: Hogs snag a big one in Ryan Silverfield's first year

Memphis was always near the top of the American under Ryan Silverfield's leadership. The program was one of the richest in the conference, so that certainly helped with NIL, but the Tigers rarely disappointed. Silverfield was a steady hand at the controls. That's something the Razorbacks sorely need after three years of mass defections in the transfer portal led to an unruly atmosphere, inconsistent leadership and, ultimately, a 2-10 record last season in which Bobby Petrino went 0-7 as the interim coach. Nearly 50 new players are on campus, but upgrades are noticeable along the offensive line and receiver, and the defense isn't a complete loss like it was last fall. The Hogs have all the makings of a four-win team with one of the nation's toughest schedules, but one of those wins will come against one of the SEC's big dogs -- Tennessee (Oct. 10) or LSU (Nov. 28) -- inside Razorback Stadium.

Auburn: Alex Golesh wins eight games

The 2020s have been absolute hell for Auburn. The Tigers haven't had a winning season since 2020, the year they fired Gus Malzahn, and the ensuing run with frustratingly bad fits -- Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze -- provided more fodder than good memories. The program hasn't been this bad since the 1940s (look it up), but that changes this fall as the second half of the decade dawns with first-year coach Alex Golesh. Finally, Auburn has a coach who isn't defiantly arrogant, out of place or checked out on the golf course. Golesh brought along the best pieces from his USF team a year ago, including severely underrated quarterback Byrum Brown. Expectations are low outside Auburn, but with a competent coach and an exciting offense led by a veteran quarterback surrounded by a cast of newcomers hungry to prove they belong, the Tigers will take advantage of a navigable schedule to win eight games for the first time since 2019.

Florida: Gators go bowling

Jon Sumrall will take Florida to a bowl game in his debut season. Honestly, this is the least-bold prediction on the list. Sumrall has won at least nine games every season, and he always gets the best out of his roster. He's rebuilding a third program in five years. He's a combined 21-7 in debut seasons. The critics will point to the underwhelming quarterback battle between Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. to justify their lowered expectations, but Sumrall and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner thrive when forced to build from the ground up.

Georgia: Defense returns to its best form

Georgia is a perennial contender but has fallen short of the national championship game after winning back-to-back SEC titles, primarily because of its inconsistent pass rush. Kirby Smart's crew was at its pass-rushing worst last season (20 sacks), continuing a three-year downward trend since that incredible, stat-busting season in 2021. That changes this year with eight starters returning on defense and transfers, including Auburn's Amaris Williams, helping the edge. The result? The best pass-rushing team at Georgia in half a decade and a deeper run in the College Football Playoff -- but only after losing in the SEC Championship Game.

Kentucky: The most dangerous underdogs in the SEC

Will Stein just wins, baby. He was incredible at developing quarterbacks and scheming opponents at Oregon, and in just a few short weeks after his hiring at Kentucky, he landed a top-15 transfer class with enough pieces to transform the Wildcats into an overnight success. Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey, who nearly beat CJ Carr for the Irish's starting job last season, will lead an explosive offense in Lexington that pushes several bigger, more talented SEC teams to the brink – and one of them will break in a rousing upset.

LSU: The Tigers roll ... late in the season

It's OK to be enthralled by Lane Kiffin's revival at LSU, but let's tamp the expectations a bit, especially the idea that the Tigers should explode out of the gates. The Tigers are tied in Las Vegas for the highest win total (9.5) in the SEC, which is a testament to Kiffin's influence on the roster, but he has a monster task ahead of him as he tries to get all those new pieces to gel together. There are veterans on the roster, including QB transfer Sam Leavitt, but the feeling here is the Tigers will need a few weeks in September before tapping into their potential. The opener against Clemson is more important for Dabo Swinney's future than Kiffin's outlook, but the reunion trip to Ole Miss two weeks later will be an emotional rollercoaster for all involved. The season hinges on a two-week stretch in November, when Alabama and Texas come to Baton Rouge. An eight- or nine-win season should not be labeled a disappointment in Year 1, especially if LSU is obliterating teams late in the season -- after the roster gets on the same page.

Mississippi State: The Tide falls in Starkville

Jeff Lebby finally gets the win that sways fans into his corner: a victory against Alabama. Yes, the Tide. Mississippi State has a great collection of receivers, and quarterback Kamario Taylor could be something special in Lebby's wide-open offense. One of Taylor's teammates called him a future Heisman winner in the spring, and though we know hyperbole is never in short supply in the offseason, the program has positioned itself to strike and knock down a giant after Lebby collected blue-chip talent at the skill positions. The Bulldogs ring their cowbells and upset the Tide for the first time since 2007.

Missouri: Tigers reach the College Football Playoff

Eli Drinkwitz has built one of the SEC's more consistent programs, but he isn't getting his flowers because of the perceived weak schedule and the lack of a CFP appearance. He gets them this fall after the Tigers go 10-2 and reach the CFP. Running back Ahmad Hardy is an absolute bulldozer after contact, and if he gets any pressure pulled off his shoulders with an adequate passing attack, he may lead the SEC again in rushing. Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons takes over at quarterback, providing the Tigers a dynamic they missed last fall as injuries decimated the backfield. The defense is a big question after losing so many starters, but the transfer class is solid. The key dates: road trips to Ole Miss (Oct. 17) and Georgia (Nov. 14).

Ole Miss: Rebels start hot, sag late

Pete Golding was marvelous stepping in for Lane Kiffin as head coach last December, leading the Rebels to two playoff wins before losing in a shootout against Miami in the semifinals. Several playmakers followed Kiffin to LSU in the offseason, but the Rebels got a big win when running back Kewan Lacy announced his return and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted an additional year of eligibility in state court. Don't be shocked if Ole Miss opens the SEC schedule with a double-digit victory against LSU on Sept. 19. Heck, we'll call it now: Ole Miss beats Kiffin's Krewe. Rebel fans will party late into the night on the square, but it won't last in October. The middle of the schedule includes landmines with road trips to Florida and Texas, before Auburn and Georgia come to town in back-to-back weeks. Then a trip to Oklahoma follows that. We're fading the Rebels after a hot start.

Oklahoma: John Mateer contends for the Heisman Trophy

John Mateer will put together several games this season that make him look like the best player in college football. He'll be in the Heisman Trophy conversation after the first month of the season, and the Sooners will entrench themselves as a playoff team. Mateer returns to Oklahoma healthy (finally!) with the same coordinator, Ben Arbuckle, whom he followed from Washington State a year ago. Remember, that combination looked to be the best package deal in the sport early last season. Mateer looked the part of a Heisman Trophy contender, but then he injured his throwing hand. His yards per pass dropped 2.7 yards after the injury. This spring, he is working to change his throwing motion, lifting the ball closer to his ear for an over-the-top release rather than his trademark sidearm technique. Three of the first five games on the schedule are against Michigan, Georgia and Texas. If he wins two of those games and puts up great numbers, he'll be in the Heisman conversation.

South Carolina: LaNorris Sellers returns to form

We're big believers in Kendal Briles' offense around here. He's turned many quarterbacks into phenoms during a career spanning from Baylor to Houston, Arkansas and TCU. He'll do the same with South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, who will excel in the Veer and Shoot and lift Shane Beamer's backside off the hot seat. Sellers was phenomenal two years ago, but his rushing yards per carry dropped from 4.1 to 1.8 last season. South Carolina wasn't the same on offense, and Sellers wasn't himself when he returned from a concussion early last season. If Sellers completely buys into Briles, big numbers are on the horizon.

Tennessee: Vols slip in Year 6 under Josh Heupel

Tennessee has too many questions and unknowns to be considered an SEC contender next season. In fact, the Vols seem primed for a fall from the norm this season with a record hovering near .500. It all starts at quarterback, where the Vols have issues after Joey Aguilar's legal request for an additional year of eligibility failed and then whiffed on Sam Leavitt, leaving Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre battling for a wide-open job. The defense, particularly the secondary, was praised in the spring, but let's remember the defense was a mess last season. And newly hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is an elite coach, but it usually takes two years for his system to take root in a program. Perhaps Tennessee's offense is sliding? The vibes just seem off in Knoxville.

Texas: Longhorns win the national championship

No program made more money moves to win a championship than Texas in the offseason. From surprise firings and hirings (Will Muschamp in as defensive coordinator), to stealing the best receivers (Auburn's Cam Coleman) and running backs (NC State's Hollywood Smothers), the Longhorns have built a roster that's even better than the one that started last season at No. 1 in the polls. The difference this season is that Texas will end the year atop the polls and hoist the national championship trophy in January. Arch Manning started slow last season, settled down and was fantastic in the second half of the year, throwing 15 touchdowns against only two interceptions. He'll be even better this fall. The defense returns a lot of elite pieces, and Muschamp just does not disappoint in calling plays. Steve Sarkisian silences the critics and the 'Horns win their first national title since Vince Young dethroned the USC dynasty in 2005.

Texas A&M: The late-season slide continues into 2026

Texas A&M seemed to put its historic late-season meltdowns in the rearview mirror in 2025, but then lost two straight to sour an 11-0 record with a first-round exit in the CFP. The feeling here is the Aggies revert to the mean after some close calls in 2025 and end the season with eight or nine wins -- a record that has become synonymous with the Aggies since the end of the Johnny Manziel era. Marcel Reed is fantastic, but he disappeared in those back-to-back losses last fall. The schedule this year is brutal, too, with road trips to LSU, Alabama, South Carolina, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Vanderbilt: Less exciting, but still successful

The Diego Pavia era has come to an end, but he delivered some of the most memorable moments in Vanderbilt history in two short seasons. He was the catalyst to the 10-win season in 2025, and his departure is also why the Commodores will fall back to the middle of the pack or lower in the SEC. Even so, the 'Dores could be a team that improves throughout the season. No. 1 overall recruit Jared Curtis chose to stay home, flipping his commitment from Georgia, and is expected to take over at quarterback. Is anyone on the roster capable of replicating Pavia's scrambling ability? No. The roster, however, is deeper and better than it was last season. That will give Curtis time to learn on the field, and the improvements will show up near the end of the season as the 'Dores battle for bowl eligibility.