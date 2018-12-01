SEC Championship 2018 -- Alabama vs. Georgia: Live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Georgia will square off Saturday afternoon in the same building where the Crimson Tide walked off with a national championship over Georgia in overtime just 11 months ago. This time, the SEC title will be on the line in an SEC Championship Game that essentially serves as a national quarterfinal leading into the College Football Playoff.

Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench in that title game, throwing three touchdowns in the second half and overtime; now he's back leading a team that's loaded with offensive weapons. Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm is no slouch either, and he has enough playmakers at his disposal to keep the Tide defense honest.

Here's how you can watch and stream the 2018 SEC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 1 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

Alabama will win if ... it shuts down the run. The Bulldogs running game has picked up of late thanks to the emergence (and health) of star D'Andre Swift. He has topped the 100-yard mark in four of the last five games, with the UMass game being the only outlier down the stretch. His ability to make plays as a runner and receiver, combined with Elijah Holyfield's ability to break tackles, makes Georgia's rushing attack dangerous. If Quinnen Williams, Isaiah Buggs and Co. can stop them on, Fromm won't be able to work off play-action and the entire Bulldogs offense will crumble.

Georgia will win if ... the defensive front has its best day. Tagovailoa has been nearly unflappable, but the leg injuries became an issue down the stretch. If Georgia can get in the backfield and the pressure gets home, that injury could come into play. If Tagovailoa has time in the pocket, he will pick any team apart -- even a secondary as good as that of Georgia.

Our team of CBS Sports experts have made picks and predictions for Alabama-Georgia. Click here to view them.