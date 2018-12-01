SEC Championship Game: Alabama vs. Georgia odds, picks, predictions from proven model on 43-23 run

Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide facing Jake Fromm and the Georgia Bulldogs has already produced one of the greatest national championship games in recent memory. So with those two teams and quarterbacks at it again, expect millions to be tuning in to CBS for the 2018 SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The top-ranked Crimson Tide are 11.5-point favorites with a total of 64 in the latest Alabama vs. Georgia odds. But that College Football Playoff battle a year ago tells us that anything can happen this weekend at the SEC Championship. So before making any Alabama vs. Georgia picks, be sure to check out the projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine.







One of the big advantages that Alabama will have at the 2018 SEC Championship Game is big-play ability.

With Tagovailoa averaging nearly 12 yards per pass attempt and the Alabama offense averaging an insane 8.0 yards per play, Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has shown no fear in his play-calling. The Crimson Tide rank fourth in the nation with 20-yard touchdowns or longer on over 17 percent of their possessions this season.

Georgia hasn't seen an offense of Alabama's nature all season and you can bet that Locksley and Tagovailoa will have some big shots scripted early. If Alabama can strike, it could be a long night for the Bulldogs.

But just because the Crimson Tide can pile up points in a hurry, doesn't mean they'll cover this double-digit spread against the Bulldogs in the 2018 SEC Championship.

No. 4 Georgia has held opponents to 200 passing yards or less in eight of its 12 games this season. And the Bulldogs also have plenty of power of their own on offense.

After the loss to LSU, the Bulldogs rededicated themselves to running the football with authority, and they've been doing so ever since. During its current five-game winning streak, Georgia is averaging well over 300 yards rushing per game and is gaining seven yards per carry. And Alabama's defense has given up 405 yards rushing and three touchdowns the last two weeks.

