ATLANTA -- The SEC Championship Game will remain at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta through the 2031 season, the conference announced Thursday. The agreement, announced in conjunction with AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA), includes an option to extend the contract through the 2036 season.

"The SEC Football Championship Game is one of the premier events in college sports and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the finest sports facilities on the globe, making Atlanta the perfect venue for our annual title game," said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. "We look forward to continuing a very positive relationship with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center as the home of our football championship."

Saturday's matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama will be Atlanta's 30th year hosting the SEC Championship Game. Previously, the game was played at the Georgia Dome from 1994-2016 before moving to Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the facility was opened in 2017. The first two SEC title games were held at Legion Field in Birmingham.

There was a possibility that this event could be moved around to different cities. The conference's media days event held in July has moved from its traditional home in Hoover, Alabama, including stops at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta and, most recently, in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2024 media kickoff event will be held in Dallas.

"For three decades, Atlanta has been the home of the SEC Championship. Now, we have the honor of hosting this prestigious championship game through at least 2031," said Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens. "This is a testament to our ability to host large scale events — and all the small businesses, restaurants, service industry and hospitality workers who ensure that visiting Atlanta is a world-class experience. Thank you to everyone in the Atlanta community responsible for another big win for the new sports capital of the nation."