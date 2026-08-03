SEC coach rankings 2026: Lane Kiffin rising behind Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian

The SEC's coaching hierarchy looks considerably different entering the 2026 season after another turbulent carousel reshaped several of the league's most prominent programs. Our group of college football analysts at CBS Sports and 247Sports voted earlier this offseason to rank every Power Four coach, weighing career accomplishments, recent results, program trajectory and the difficulty of each job.

Predictably, championship-winning coaches occupy the top tier, but several fast-rising names have created legitimate movement throughout the order. The most interesting debates come in the middle, where proven veterans, offensive innovators and first-year SEC coaches are separated by narrow margins.

We'll keep the focus here on the SEC, with expectations remaining unforgiving across a league built on resources and impatience. Given the Big Ten's three consecutive national titles, that is the primary offseason storyline and who every coach in the SEC is chasing. Many have rosters capable of getting to the playoffs, while others need progress to secure their futures.

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Together, these rankings provide a snapshot of where every SEC coach stands before the season begins.

Complete Power Four coach rankings: 1-25 | 26-68

2026 SEC coach rankings

1. Kirby Smart, Georgia

National rank: No. 2

Smart has Georgia exactly where it expects to be heading into 2026: atop the SEC and firmly in the national championship conversation. Fresh off another conference title, the Bulldogs return the talent, depth and defensive edge necessary to survive the league's weekly grind with a veteran quarterback to run the show. There are personnel questions in a couple of areas, particularly at wideout, but Smart's recruiting machine has made rebuilding almost obsolete in Athens.

Georgia reloads faster than most programs can recover, and few rosters are better equipped to handle late-season football than the Bulldogs. Until someone consistently knocks Smart from his perch, Georgia remains the favorite. Smart has spent much of the offseason addressing college football's growing list of issues while continuing to serve as one of the SEC's leading voices. That influence is earned. After guiding Georgia to the conference's last two national championships, Smart has established himself as one of the sport's most relevant and respected figures. Last year: No. 1 in SEC

2. Steve Sarkisian, Texas

National rank: No. 6

Sarkisian has Texas operating like a national championship program, which explains why the Longhorns remain a popular title pick entering the season after spending more than most this offseason acquiring talent. The roster is loaded, recruiting has reached an elite level and Sarkisian's offensive system continues to create advantages against nearly every opponent.

The lingering hurdle is Georgia. Sarkisian remains winless head-to-head against Smart, a troubling trend given how frequently championship paths run through the Bulldogs. Still, the gap feels narrow rather than permanent. Sarkisian has built depth across the line of scrimmage and assembled enough playmakers to win the SEC. Beating Georgia would validate everything. Until then, Texas carries championship expectations alongside one significant unanswered question. Last year: No. 2 in SEC

3. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

National rank: No. 8

DeBoer's first two seasons at Alabama produced flashes of championship upside, but not the week-to-week dominance expected in Tuscaloosa. His contract extension provides stability and reinforces Alabama's belief in his long-term vision, though financial commitment does not reduce the urgency surrounding 2026.

The Crimson Tide must become more physical, particularly along the offensive line and in short-yardage situations. Too often, Alabama has operated without a dependable rushing attack, placing excessive pressure on the quarterback and allowing opposing defenses to dictate games. If Alabama cannot run the football with authority, another talented roster could fall short of its championship expectations in postseason play once again, despite DeBoer's sparkling career record against ranked competition. Last year: No. 4 in SEC

4. Lane Kiffin, LSU

National rank: No. 9

Kiffin's climb into college football's coaching elite has been fueled by offensive innovation, roster management and an ability to keep his program relevant on the national stage. Now at LSU, the expectations rise considerably. This is a program built to chase national championships armed with elite recruiting territory, aggressive NIL support and an administration willing to provide every necessary resource. After signing the nation's No. 1 transfer portal class, this roster is as talented as any nationally.

Kiffin no longer needs to manufacture advantages from a perceived underdog position. He has the talent and financial backing to challenge the SEC's best immediately. The standard is not simply reaching the CFP. It is winning it. LSU gives him the clearest opportunity of his career to punctuate his coaching legacy with a championship. Last year: No. 5 in SEC

5. Mike Elko, Texas A&M

National rank: No. 14

Elko has Texas A&M ahead of schedule after last season's playoff appearance. The Aggies hired Elko to establish toughness, defensive discipline and a sustainable identity. He has delivered each while navigating the SEC's demands and modern roster volatility.

This roster has enough talent, depth and financial support to avoid becoming a one-year wonder, especially with Marcel Reed returning at quarterback. Elko has already changed the program's trajectory. The challenge is turning early momentum into annual contention. Snapping a two-year skid against Texas would be a positive step. Last year: No. 9 in SEC

6. Josh Heupel, Tennessee

National rank: No. 19

The Vols face familiar expectations: contend in the SEC, develop another dangerous offense and push toward the playoff. Heupel has restored national relevance and made the Volunteers explosive again, but the next step requires greater consistency against the league's elite. Perhaps five-star freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon can do that.

Simply winning eight or nine games no longer moves the needle. Heupel has elevated the standard. Landing Jim Knowles to fix his defense was a quality offseason move. Last year: No. 6 in SEC

7. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

National rank: No. 23

This guy's ranking reflects the job he has done in maximizing Missouri's resources in a league dominated by traditional powers. The Tigers do not recruit at the same level as Georgia, Texas or LSU, yet Drinkwitz has consistently produced ranked teams, developed overlooked talent and created an identity capable of challenging deeper rosters.

He has also embraced the transfer portal and NIL era without losing Missouri's developmental foundation. Several backfield scouting wins have carried the program. Drinkwitz has done more with less than most of his SEC peers, turning Missouri into a respectable threat rather than an afterthought. Last year: No. 7 in SEC

8. Brent Venables, Oklahoma

National rank: No. 28

Only one other SEC coach jumped in these rankings on a similar plane to the mammoth move from Venables, who entered last season on the hot seat before leading the Sooners to a CFP appearance and leaping 24 spots into the top 30. No one has ever questioned his defensive brilliance, but taking over that side of the field full-time last fall led to an impressive finish and partially masked some of Oklahoma's offensive struggles with an injured John Mateer at quarterback.

Oklahoma must complement its championship-caliber defense with more consistency, explosiveness and stability on offense. Venables has reshaped the roster and culture, but the runway in Norman is never unlimited. This season will reveal whether the Sooners are national title contenders or still chasing the league's elite tier. With improved quarterback play and better execution, Oklahoma has the talent to be one of the league's best. Last year: No. 13 in SEC

9. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

National rank: No. 29

Institutional alignment is a primary factor in Lea's rise at Vanderbilt. School leadership did not give up on his rebuild and is now reaping the benefits. One of college football's most impressive coaching stories, the Commodores are built through patience, conviction and Lea's developmental and personnel-driven blueprint that fits Nashville.

Vanderbilt's no longer an automatic win on an SEC schedule. They are physical, disciplined and confident enough to challenge established programs, a transformation few believed was possible when Lea arrived. His rapid climb in the national coaching ranks reflects more than a breakthrough season. Lea has established a sustainable culture, upgraded recruiting and roster evaluation and maximized talent without Vanderbilt's traditional advantages. Winning there demands creativity and uncommon leadership. Lea has provided both, turning a difficult job into proof that the right coach can change expectations. Last year: No. 14 in SEC

10. Jon Sumrall, Florida

National rank: No. 36

No SEC first-year coach has received more offseason love than Sumrall, who inherits a talented group and made several home-run hires to aid in Florida's coaching transition. Sumrall brings toughness, accountability and a proven ability to maximize a roster -- traits the Gators desperately need after years of inconsistency.

Florida attacked the offseason with urgency, giving Sumrall enough around him to make immediate progress rather than endure another lengthy reset. The SEC schedule will provide little margin for error, but there is legitimate talent in Gainesville and renewed belief inside the program. Sumrall's Tulane teams played with an edge. If that identity translates quickly, the Gators could become one of the league's biggest risers in 2026. Last year: N/A

11. Shane Beamer, South Carolina

National rank: No. 40

From 9-3 and knocking on the CFP door to 4-8 with mostly the same lineup, Beamer would be the first to admit the 2025 season didn't go as planned for the Gamecocks. His reign at South Carolina has delivered unforgettable highs, frustrating setbacks and enough week-to-week volatility to make the upcoming campaign feel like a defining season.

That is why Beamer reshaped his staff and roster this offseason, leaning on new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and portal additions along the offensive line to correct problems that have lingered the last few years. There is enough talent to produce a meaningful rebound. How the Gamecocks finish, particularly through the SEC's new nine-game grind, will determine whether Beamer keeps his job in Columbia. Last year: No. 8 in SEC

12. Alex Golesh, Auburn

National rank: No. 45

Golesh feels like a needed course correction for a program burned by multiple failed coaching hires. His rapid rise through the national ranks is rooted in offensive innovation, player development and an ability to establish a clear identity without excuses.

Golesh built credibility by maximizing talent and creating matchup problems under Heupel at Tennessee before leading at USF, traits Auburn desperately needs. More importantly, the Tigers appear aligned behind him, from administrative support to NIL resources and roster building. That matters after years of instability, mixed messages and short-term fixes. Auburn did not need another splashy gamble. Some may still view Golesh as a calculated risk of sorts, but the Tigers believed they've landed a builder with modern ideas. He gives them a chance at lasting traction. Last year: N/A

13. Pete Golding, Ole Miss

National rank: No. 51

Entering his first full season at Ole Miss after an impressive three-game audition during last season's playoff, Golding seized control under extraordinary circumstances and kept the Rebels focused, physical and prepared on the sport's biggest stage. If last season was an early glimpse of what the program looks like under his direction, Ole Miss is on solid footing.

His defensive background remains the foundation, but maintaining Ole Miss' offensive identity with Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy returning while navigating roster turnover will shape Year 1. Expectations have changed in Oxford after Kiffin elevated the program into a national contender. Golding is not inheriting a rebuild. He is inheriting a standard. Last year: N/A

14. Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas

National rank: No. 56

Silverfield understands the assignment at Arkansas: restore belief, establish total buy-in and ensure the Razorbacks have the resources necessary to compete in the SEC. His initial push has centered on alignment from the administration, boosters and players, an essential starting point for a program needing stability. Arkansas cannot afford to approach roster building halfway in the portal era and increased financial support gives Silverfield a chance to address immediate weaknesses while establishing a sustainable foundation. The former Memphis coach has won with development and toughness. If that blueprint is paired with serious NIL backing, Arkansas could become dangerous faster than expected under its new leadership in Fayetteville again. Last year: N/A

15. Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State

National rank: No. 58

The pressure is real for Lebby as he enters a season that must provide tangible evidence that Mississippi State is moving forward under his watch.

The Bulldogs have been stuck near the SEC's basement during his tenure, and patience only stretches so far in a league that expects immediate results. Lebby was hired to modernize the offense and build through quarterback development, but progress must finally show up in the win column. Bowl eligibility would represent a meaningful step. Another season of moral victories and competitive losses would leave Mississippi State facing difficult questions. Last year: No. 16 in SEC

16. Will Stein, Kentucky

National rank: No. 64

The last of five first-year SEC coaches and six new program leaders overall, Stein might've received more love in this ranking had these votes been tallied after his confident showing at media days. Kentucky's post-Mark Stoops reset comes with legitimate upside. Coming off a successful run as Oregon's top assistant under Dan Lanning, Stein is one of college football's brightest young offensive minds. The Wildcats invested heavily in the transfer portal, giving Stein a roster capable of competing immediately.

There are questions, particularly along the line of scrimmage, but the foundation feels sturdy. Stein understands quarterback development, modern spacing and how to manufacture explosive plays. He's hoping former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey is the answer. If Kentucky shows patience and continues its financial commitment, the future could be bright. Last year: N/A