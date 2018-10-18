SEC college football picks, odds for Week 8: Tennessee hopes to upset Alabama in rivalry

No. 1 Alabama will hit the road again to take on rival Tennessee on Rocky Top, in one of the most important games of Jeremy Pruitt's short career as the head coach of the Vols. They hope to capitalize off last week's win over Auburn with an upset win against one of their fiercest rivals, while Alabama hopes to keep on rolling after holding Missouri in check on Saturday.

No. 22 Mississippi State will head to Death Valley and play No. 5 LSU Saturday night in a game that carries huge ramifications in the SEC West. With two conference losses on their resume, the division title is still a long shot for the Bulldogs. A loss would almost certainly mean there's no shot to get to Atlanta. The Tigers have a little bit more margin for error, but not much considering Alabama is a juggernaut.

What will go down in the SEC in Week 8? Let's get you ready with some picks for the weekend.

Record straight up: 53-15 (3-3 last week)

Record against the spread: 22-27-1 (5-1 last week)

*Games without lines are not counted in the ATS record

Main courses

No. 1 Alabama at Tennessee (+29)

Tua time

Guarantano a weapon?

Friendly faces

The Crimson Tide kept rolling last week against Missouri, and broke a three-game losing streak against the spread in the process. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should be back after leaving last week's game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Even if doesn't come back at 100 percent or can't go (for whatever reason), Jalen Hurts looks like he's improved by leaps and bounds from last year. Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano lit up Auburn's defense last week in a 30-24 win, and will have to set the world on fire for his team to stand a chance. Alabama will control this throughout. But as we saw vs. Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) and Billy Napier (Louisiana-Lafayette), Nick Saban does all he can to avoid embarrassing his former assistants. The Tide will control it throughout, but Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols will find a way to cover. Pick: Tennessee (+29)

No. 22 Mississippi State at No. 5 LSU (-6.5)

Fitz Factor

Brossette the key

LSU D gets it done

Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald became the SEC's all-time leading rusher for quarterbacks his last time out when he rushed for 195 yards and two scores. LSU's run defense has been lights out this year, and he's going to have to have the best game of his career in order to work off play action. On the other side, Tigers running backs Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will grind it out and do what they can to keep Fitz on the sideline. LSU's defense will force Fitzgerald to throw, the secondary will capitalize and the Bulldogs will leave Death Valley with their third conference loss. Pick: LSU (-6.5)

Strong cocktail

Auburn at Ole Miss (+4)

Must-win for Tigers

Post D.K. era

Auburn's offense clicks?

Auburn's dreams of the College Football Playoff are long gone, and its dreams of even making a bowl game might disappear as well if they can't top the Rebels. With only one sure-fire win left for the 4-3 Tigers, this one is as close to a must-win as it gets. The Rebels lost star receiver D.K. Metcalf this week, but still have stars A.J. Brown and Damarkus Lodge around to help dual-threat weapon Jordan Ta'amu do damage. Ta'amu will throw for 300 yards, rush for 100 yards and Auburn's offense won't be able to keep up. Don't just take the Rebels to cover, take 'em outright. Pick: Ole Miss (+4)

Appetizer

Vanderbilt at No. 14 Kentucky (-11)

Snell factor

Shurmur under fire

Wildcats keep rollin'

The Wildcats have had two weeks to lick their wounds after not only losing to Texas A&M, but failing to cross midfield until they were forced to by rule in overtime. It will serve as a much-needed reset. Running back Benny Snell will come out with a vengeance and run over, around and through the Commodores defense. Vandy quarterback Kyle Shurmur will be forced to keep pace, but the filthy Kentucky front seven will make that easier said than done. Pick: Kentucky (-11)

Side dishes

Tulsa at Arkansas (-6)

Hogs rebound?

Golden Hurricane desperate

Escape mode

Arkansas fell short last week in a wild loss to Ole Miss in Little Rock, and will return to its normal home to take on a desperate Tulsa team. The Golden Hurricane lost on a walk-off, last-second field goal by South Florida last week, and gave Texas a game earlier this season. Ty Storey had found a groove before getting hurt last week. Whether it's Storey, Cole Kelley or a combination of the two under center, the Razorbacks will do just enough to get the job done. Tulsa will have a chance in the fourth quarter though. Pick: Arkansas (-6)

Memphis at Missouri (-9.5)

Oh so close, Memphis

Alabama hangover

Watch out, Mizzou

Memphis nearly upset the defending Colley Matrix champions last week, and will be hungry to get back on the winning track in Columbia. Don't sleep on quarterback Brady White and the nation's leading rusher Darrell Henderson lighting up the scoreboard, which means Tigers quarterback Drew Lock better be on his game. Henderson will top 150 yards, White will have a strong day through the air against a Missouri team that's giving up 300.7 passing yards per game and will find a way to stay within that number while scaring the daylights out of Mizzou in the process. Pick: Memphis (+9.5)

