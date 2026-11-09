How many three-loss teams can the SEC push into the College Football Playoff this season?

That question may decide whether the league touts a record-setting five or more bids on Selection Sunday next month or argues over the teams the selection committee left at home.

Sorting through the CFP carnage coming out of Week 10 is headache-inducing, all thanks to a selection committee that left us with several questions exiting their first rankings -- why Alabama was ranked eight spots higher than Tennessee despite the Vols winning that matchup, for starters.

The SEC's best shot at five or more bids begins with its frontrunners taking care of business; then comes the fun part. Which 9-3 team has the best wins, whose worst loss is hardest to explain and how many of those résumés can hold up against teams with better records from other Power Four conferences?

Chaos elsewhere would certainly help, too. There's a path to multiple three-loss selections, but who beats whom over the next three weekends will decide everything. For clarity, we've officially projected five SEC teams to appear in the final bracket in this week's playoff and bowls update, including a first-round game between two league teams (Tennessee and Texas).

SEC paths to five (or more) CFP bids

Ten wins is the magic number to virtually guarantee an at-large berth from the SEC. Right now, there are only five teams who could get there -- Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas and Tennessee. Others in the mix -- LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina -- each have three losses and need help.

With that in mind, we've come up with a couple of combinations that would delight Greg Sankey and the league office in an effort to cram as many SEC teams into the final 12-team bracket as possible. The selection committee has already shown us how much they respect this league with their new strength of conference metric this season, and that's only going to be enhanced over the final three weeks of the regular season.

A 9-3 finish in the SEC will get you in the room but doesn't necessarily mean an at-large invite. Among all the teams who could finish with nine wins -- and we're not including one-loss Georgia here -- Texas has the best resume entering Week 11 with four nationally ranked wins, followed by Alabama (ranked wins over Kentucky, LSU) and Tennessee (ranked wins over Alabama, Kentucky). LSU doesn't have a ranked victory yet, and South Carolina has one (Tennessee).

And with all potential nine-win finishers, they're going to be clumped in the same group with runner-ups from the Big 12 and ACC -- along with high-end teams in the Big Ten -- for the final bites at the apple. All of those teams could have better records, but the resumes likely won't be comparable.

Georgia and Alabama are on a crash course to meet in Atlanta next month for what could be the league's final conference championship game, but if one of those teams stubs its toe down the stretch, there will be some shuffling. We've drawn out these scenarios in the event both reach the finale. These are not all the wide range of possible combinations, but are the most plausible:

Georgia wins out, takes SEC Championship



wins out, takes SEC Championship Alabama wins out, finishes runner-up in SECCG

wins out, finishes runner-up in SECCG Kentucky wins out (beats Florida, Missouri, Louisville to finish 10-2)

wins out (beats Florida, Missouri, Louisville to finish 10-2) Texas loses to LSU (beats Arkansas, Texas A&M to finish 9-3)

loses to LSU (beats Arkansas, Texas A&M to finish 9-3) Tennessee wins out (beats Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt to finish 10-2)

-- OR --

Georgia wins out, takes SEC Championship



wins out, takes SEC Championship Alabama wins out, finishes runner-up in SECCG

wins out, finishes runner-up in SECCG LSU wins out (beats Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas to finish 9-3)

wins out (beats Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas to finish 9-3) Texas loses to LSU (beats Arkansas, Texas A&M to finish 9-3)

loses to LSU (beats Arkansas, Texas A&M to finish 9-3) Tennessee loses to LSU (beats Texas A&M, Vanderbilt to finish 9-3)

-- OR --

Alabama wins out, takes SEC Championship

wins out, takes SEC Championship Georgia loses to South Carolina, Alabama in SEC Championship (beats Missouri, Georgia Tech to finish 10-3)

loses to South Carolina, Alabama in SEC Championship (beats Missouri, Georgia Tech to finish 10-3) South Carolina wins out (beats Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson to finish 9-3)

wins out (beats Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson to finish 9-3) Tennessee wins out (beats Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt to finish 10-2)

wins out (beats Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt to finish 10-2) Texas loses to LSU (beats Arkansas, Texas A&M to finish 9-3)

-- OR --

Alabama wins out, takes SEC Championship

wins out, takes SEC Championship Georgia loses to South Carolina, Alabama in SEC Championship (beats Missouri, Georgia Tech to finish 10-3)

loses to South Carolina, Alabama in SEC Championship (beats Missouri, Georgia Tech to finish 10-3) Kentucky wins out (beats Florida, Missouri, Louisville to finish 10-2)

wins out (beats Florida, Missouri, Louisville to finish 10-2) South Carolina wins out (beats Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson to finish 9-3)

wins out (beats Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson to finish 9-3) Tennessee wins out (beats Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt to finish 10-2)

wins out (beats Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt to finish 10-2) Texas loses to LSU (beats Arkansas, Texas A&M to finish 9-3)

Georgia (8-1)

Likeliest scenario: 11-1 finish, SEC Championship Game appearance, CFP berth

Chaos possibility: Loss at South Carolina, Nov. 21

Kirby Smart's team is in the best shape to get a top-four seed and an opening-round bye coming out of consecutive blowout wins over Florida and Ole Miss. Georgia corrected its mistakes after falling at home to Auburn during its open date and appears to be playing its best football down the stretch -- as this team often does under Smart. Georgia has two SEC games remaining against Missouri and South Carolina. Win those and the Bulldogs are a near-lock for a top-four seed.

Alabama (7-2)

Likeliest scenario: 10-2 finish, SEC Championship Game appearance, CFP berth

Chaos possibility: Loss to Auburn, Nov. 28

Among CFP contenders in prime position, Alabama has the easiest schedule left with matchups against Vanderbilt, Chattanooga and Auburn. Since dropping consecutive games against Georgia and Tennessee in October, the Crimson Tide have looked more sound from an execution standpoint and considerably better defensively. Saturday's win at LSU was another mammoth addition to a resume that has sparked discussion within the selection committee.

Texas (7-2)

Likeliest scenario: 9-3 finish, CFP berth

Chaos possibility: Loss at LSU, Saturday; loss at Texas A&M, Nov. 28

One of the few two-loss teams nationally right now with significant buffer to lose another game and still get in the playoff, the Longhorns pushed to 4-0 against ranked teams with a win over Missouri. It was a key road win for Texas, who all but punches its ticket to the 12-team bracket and a first-round home game if it handles LSU on Saturday. The Longhorns lead college football in ranked wins and will be at the top of the three-loss food chain if they finish 9-3. Eight wins won't cut it, so losing to Lane Kiffin would make Arkansas and Texas A&M must-win scenarios over the final two games.

Tennessee (7-2)

Likeliest scenario: 10-2 finish, CFP berth

Chaos possibility: Loss at Texas A&M, Saturday

We're assuming the Vols are closer to the Crimson Tide -- and perhaps in the same "pod" -- in this week's CFP Rankings update, but we'll let chair Hunter Yurachek explain that on Tuesday night. Tennessee's 34-6 win over Kentucky on Saturday night was uplifting for a team not respected by the selection committee during their initial reveal. That's two wins this season over top-10 opponents for the Vols, who we believe will win out from here against Texas A&M, LSU and Vanderbilt. Tennessee doesn't have one of those super-damaging losses yet this season and failing to beat the Aggies this weekend in College Station would make its Week 12 showdown in Knoxville against LSU a must-win.

Kentucky (7-2)

Likeliest scenario: 9-3 finish, CFP bubble

Chaos possibility: Loss to Florida, Saturday

We kept the Wildcats in our Week 11 updated playoff projection because we're still believers in Will Stein's mission despite that 28-point uppercut received inside Neyland Stadium over the weekend. As long as Kentucky beats Florida, Missouri and Louisville over its final three games, the Wildcats are in. However, the resume -- in the eyes of the selection committee -- may not be good enough to get there should one of those results go south. Kentucky's two ranked wins right now are over LSU and South Carolina, and those two teams are one loss away from being unranked.

South Carolina (6-3)

Likeliest scenario: 8-4 finish

Chaos possibility: Win over Georgia, Nov. 21

If the Gamecocks win out, that would put South Carolina with a nation-leading seven straight victories among three-loss hopefuls entering Selection Sunday, including one over top-ranked Georgia in two weeks. That's a better hand to play than what Shane Beamer's program had two years ago in a similar situation when the selection committee left the Gamecocks out with nine wins despite a red-hot second half. With the injury to LaNorris Sellers' ankle not appearing serious, South Carolina has a shot here to pull it off. That's quite surprising considering this team started SEC play 0-3 this fall.

LSU (6-3)

Likeliest scenario: 8-4 finish

Chaos possibility: Wins over Texas, Tennessee and Arkansas to finish

Where will the Tigers be ranked Tuesday night? That's important given their placement in the SEC's three-loss logjam at the moment. At the very least, winning out would include ranked victories over Texas and Tennessee for a team that previously had zero entering Week 11. Kiffin's squad still has a chance to get in the bracket as one of the last teams in, but they've blown a gasket and are approaching engine failure after Saturday's outing against Alabama.

Ole Miss (6-3)

Likeliest scenario: 9-3 finish, CFP bubble

Chaos possibility: BYU, Tennessee, LSU and Kentucky falter the rest of the month

Without a notable quality victory to stand on at the moment and a 24-point and now 35-point loss this season, the Rebels need help. That would come in the form of teams ahead of them dropping games they shouldn't down the stretch and Ole Miss passing the eye test over their last three games. Saturday's performance was a disaster at home against Georgia, one that likely sours the Rebels on the selection committee this week.