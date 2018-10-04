SEC commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2023

The SEC announced Thursday that league commissioner Greg Sankey has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in the same role through 2023. Sankey took over from Mike Slive in 2015 after Slive announced his retirement.

"I am privileged to serve the universities and advance the academic and athletics pursuits of the student-athletes of the Southeastern Conference," Sankey said in a statement. "We are in the midst of a time of change for college athletics and I look forward to working with campus leaders to chart a course that sustains the incredible success of our Conference and provides remarkable support for our student-athletes for generations to come."

The SEC hasn't missed a beat under Sankey's watch. The conference paid out $41 million to each of its 14 member institutions at the end of the 2017 fiscal year, according to USA Today. That figure does not include bowl game payouts. He has been at the forefront of the giving athletes more of an impact on conference operations. He introduced student-athlete leadership councils for several sports including football, created a new position within the office focusing specifically on student-athlete engagement and played a big role in student welfare projects implemented by the Power Five (autonomous) conferences.

"Greg Sankey has led the SEC through an important period of growth and change, advancing our conference's national standing while ensuring superior experiences for our student-athletes," said Dr. Harris Pastides, current president of the SEC and the University of South Carolina. "We look forward to working with him to achieve even greater success for the SEC at this important time in college athletics."

Sankey has been with the conference since 2002, serving as associate commissioner for governance, enforcement and compliance. He was promoted executive associate commissioner and COO in 2012 prior to taking over for Slive in 2015.