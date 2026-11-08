KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Kentucky coach Will Stein hasn't been in the SEC long, but he's already learned the company line.

"It's the closest thing to the NFL," he said Saturday night after his Wildcats took a 34-6 loss at Tennessee. "I've said that a million times. Everybody's good, everybody's got good players and good schemes."

And now, everybody except Georgia also has at least two league losses.

No. 6 Kentucky's 28-point defeat before a hostile "dark mode" crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium dropped it to 7-2 (5-2 SEC). It also ensured that the two teams who eventually meet in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 5 will have at least three combined league losses for only the second time since 2010.

So robust is the SEC's parity that Saturday marked the completion of an SEC "circle of chaos." For just the third time since 1933 and for the first time in 20 years, everyone in the conference has a transitive victory over everyone else in the conference, per Gator Analytics.

This comes with three weeks of league play still ahead.

It took Vanderbilt picking up its first conference win over a hobbled Mississippi State team to complete the circle. Since the 'Dores are finally on the board, it marks just the second time in a 10-season span that no SEC team is going to finish winless in league play.

More SEC carnage ahead

The question now is how many will finish with 3-plus league losses during the SEC's first season with a 9-game conference schedule. All but five are already there.

As teams head into a November stretch that often used to include a "buy" game against a Group of Six or FCS opponent, there are few reprieves ahead.

Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee comprise the SEC's contingent of two-loss teams coming out of Week 10. Of the four, three still play at least one opponent that is .500 or better in the conference.

Of course, even playing a team with a sub .500 mark in conference action brings no guarantees.

As the SEC has often reminded us this year, its bottom half is dangerous. Florida (5-4, 3-4 SEC) and Auburn (5-4, 3-4) are fighting for bowl eligibility under first-year coaches, but they have combined for three wins over teams ranked inside the top 10 of the initial CFP Rankings.

If not for the conference's 10-2 mark against other Power Four leagues this season, this SEC cannibalism might raise questions over whether anyone in the league its truly good. But the conference destroyed its nonconference opposition, which has given it license to destroy itself without doing irreparable harm.

Because of the SEC's schedule strength, even teams with early November records that would have relegated them to non-contender status in the past are very much alive for both the College Football Playoff and SEC Championship Game.

It's like during the 2024-25 college basketball season, when the SEC posted a 59-19 record against other power conference teams during non-league play. If other leagues had a problem with the SEC earning a record 14 NCAA Tournament bids that season, they should have done something about it on the court in November and December.

If other leagues have a problem with the SEC potentially getting at least one 9-3 team in the 12-team CFP field, they should have done something about it in September.

Life inside the circle is brutal

As Stein settled behind a makeshift media dais deep inside the bowels of Neyland Stadium, he was noticeably subdued. But even after his UK team was outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter of his first SEC road loss as a head coach, the often fiery 37-year-old was not dejected.

"I told the guys, we're 7-2 and 5-2 in the league," Stein said, relaying the postgame message he offered to his team. "Everything that we want is still right in front of us. We have a really tough test at home next week against Florida. We've got to reset our focus. It's a really tough league."

Kentucky arrived in Knoxville with the league's longest winning streak at six games and with aspirations of staying on pace with Georgia in the conference standings.

It stayed within striking distance until a rare bout with turnovers eventually took its toll. As Rocky Top echoed through an emptying Neyland Stadium for the final time and Kentucky's players finished their retreat to the visiting locker room, the conference's other marquee matchup of the evening was still ongoing.

Across the state of Tennessee and slightly to the south in Oxford, Mississippi, No. 2 Georgia's 42-7 beatdown of Ole Miss challenged the idea that no truly great teams exist in the SEC. The Bulldogs woke up Sunday as clear national title favorites (+240).

Yes, that's the same Georgia team that lost at home to Auburn just three weeks earlier. Such is life in the SEC circle of chaos.