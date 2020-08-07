Watch Now: CFB Latest: Big Ten Schedule ( 2:11 )

The SEC will implement additional safeguards for athletes, coaches and other game-day personnel as it marches toward its 10-game, conference only schedule beginning on Sept. 26. These additional measures are on top of the minimum guidelines set forth by the power conferences and NCAA earlier in the summer.

The additional protocols for all fall sports range from more frequent testing to face covering mandates, along with a medical response and quarantine plans. Specifically regarding football, which is considered a high-risk sport, student-athletes and coaches will be given a Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test twice per week while the conference explores potential a third test. Those tests will be coordinated through a third-party provider to ensure consistency in surveillance. All players and coaches are also required to wear a face mask/neck gaiter while on the sideline of games.

"Our Medical Task Force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Our health experts have guided us though each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes."

The protocols can be seen for all sports in their entirety here, but below are the ones specific to players and coaches/staff in football:

Student athletes and coaches "shall receive a PCR test twice weekly, six days (typically Sunday) and three days (typically Wednesday) prior to game time. The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a timeframe closer to competition"

Medical staff who have a reasonable expectation for daily or frequent student-athlete interaction will be required to undergo similar surveillance as the student-athletes and coaching staff. Medical staff who only interact with the team on game day shall be PCR tested once per week, three days prior to the assigned competition at the respective member institution where such personnel shall operate.



All coaches, staff and non-competing student-athletes are required to wear a face mask/neck gaiter on the sideline. Physical distancing should be employed to the extent possible. Competing student-athletes shall wear a neck gaiter that can be used for timeouts, conferring with coaches on the sideline, etc. At this time, face shields are not a suitable replacement for a face mask/ neck gaiters for non-competing student-athletes, coaches and other staff on the sidelines.

Additionally, all officials are required to wear a face mask/neck gaiter when physical distancing cannot be achieved, excluding active play. Individuals working the sideline will be required to wear a face mask/neck gaiter at all times.

Each SEC program is required to designate a COVID-19 protocol oversight officer to educate and ensure all compliance with the conference's mandates.