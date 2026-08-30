The SEC intends to fight the court order barring it from punishing teams that suit up former NFL players this fall.

In its first public comment since a Baton Rouge judge barred the conference from punishing schools that sign former professional players, the league told CBS Sports on Sunday evening that it and its commissioner, Greg Sankey, will contest the case in a Louisiana courtroom on Thursday morning.

"The order entered against the SEC and Commissioner Sankey is a temporary restraining order, not a final ruling on the merits," the conference said in a statement. "The SEC and Commissioner Sankey are prepared to contest the allegations in the plaintiffs' petition at Thursday morning's hearing and defend the SEC's rights as a voluntary association to fulfill its mission to its member institutions."

The conference said it will continue to comply with the order for now and will "carefully review the Court's decision and determine the appropriate next steps" once the hearing ends.

For the SEC, this has turned into a direct battle against LSU. The school could roster as many as three former pros this season if the court's order holds. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived Jack Pyburn, who led the NFL in preseason sacks. He's expected to sign with LSU if no other team picks him up.

Pyburn would be the fourth plaintiff in the Louisiana case intending to enroll at LSU and play this season. Dae'Quan Wright, the former Ole Miss tight end waived by the Browns, and Zxavian Harris, the 6-foot-8 defensive tackle who started all 15 games for Ole Miss last season before signing with the Saints, intend to follow coach Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge. Former Notre Dame pass rusher Junior Tuihalamaka, who did not sign a professional contract, committed Aug. 21 after gaining a fifth year of eligibility.

Pyburn, who spent three seasons at Florida before finishing 2025 at LSU, was added to an amended complaint last week. He explained he intended to play for LSU if he did not make an NFL roster this fall.

Judge William Jorden of the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, who amended an existing restraining order to add the SEC and Sankey as defendants, issued a temporary restraining order on Friday to prevent the SEC from enforcing its rules banning former professional athletes.

The SEC's rule would allow the conference to punish schools and coaches for playing former NFL, NBA and WNBA players. Jordan also signed a show-cause order requiring the SEC and the NCAA to explain in court on Thursday why the new penalties don't put the conference in contempt of court.

The SEC's presidents and chancellors voted 15-0 on Tuesday to bar athletes who signed pro contracts, appeared on pro rosters or declared for a draft without properly withdrawing. LSU abstained from the vote. Beforehand, the SEC's 16 athletic directors, including LSU's Verge Ausberry, passed the measure unanimously.

The penalties tied to the rule are sharp. Coaches face a half-season suspension and the school could face a fine equal to 50% of that sport's annual operating budget, along with revoked voting privileges on league business. Additional sanctioning power was also given to Sankey by the conference's presidents.

Thirty-three athletes initially filed the suit in Louisiana, but that number climbed to 42 by the end of last week.

"If Sankey shows up, I'd like to hear his argument," attorney Tony Clayton told ESPN. "What gives him the right to anoint himself God and take these constitutional rights from these kids?"

Co-counsel Ryan Downton, lead attorney in a parallel Dallas case, also alleged that "the SEC is acting in concert with the NCAA," according to ESPN.

On Thursday, Dallas County Judge Martin Hoffman signed his own 14-day restraining order covering 41 plaintiffs -- including three players on active NFL rosters -- and named the NCAA, the SEC and Sankey in the suit. That hearing is set for Sept. 11.

The NCAA has faced an onslaught of lawsuits this offseason. An NCAA memo circulated to its membership on Friday counted nearly 60 lawsuits challenging Division I eligibility rules, including 322 former players and 184 currently holding some form of judicial relief allowing them to return to college athletics.

The clock is ticking for both the SEC and LSU. The Tigers' roster for the season opener against Clemson locks on Friday, one day after the court hears from the SEC in Louisiana. Clemson and No. 11 LSU kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge.