SEC fines Kentucky $100,000 for fans rushing the field after win over Mississippi State

Kentucky's 28-7 win vs. Mississippi State in Week 4 was huge in that it earned the Wildcats a No. 17 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll. It also indicated Kentucky could be the primary challenger to Georgia in the SEC East standings and put running back Benny Snell Jr. into the latest Heisman chatter. The gravity of the victory certainly wasn't lost on some of the fans in attendance, who rushed the field after the game.

Due to that celebration, the SEC announced Tuesday that it had fined the university $100,000 for a violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." The policy states that "access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.

"The Conference has unanimously approved a policy requiring fines be applied when spectators enter the playing field after a game," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. "Fans are expected to remain in the stands and avoid the safety concerns associated with rushing on to the playing field. We want exciting experiences around SEC games, but also seek to maintain a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, spectators and officials."

Kentucky is being slapped with a $100,000 penalty because this would be the school's second offense. Its first offense was in 2014 following a 45-38 win over South Carolina. Only a small number of fans rushed the field this past Saturday, however, that was enough for the SEC to take action.

Coincidentally, Kentucky hosts South Carolina in Week 5. A win would put the Wildcats at 3-0 in the SEC with two wins already against divisional opponents.