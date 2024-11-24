The SEC has fined Auburn and Oklahoma a combined $300,000 for a violation of the league's access to competition area policy after fans from both teams stormed the field following Week 13 upsets. Both programs incurred a $100,000 fine as first-time offenders, but the Sooners were tagged with an additional $100,000 after fans stormed the field early, causing a delay.

This has been a season of heavy fines for the conference. Most recently, LSU and Ole Miss were given hefty fines for different offenses. LSU became the second school fined $250,000 this season for fans throwing trash and debris onto the playing surface, while Ole Miss received a $350,000 fine for fans rushing the field after a win over Georgia.

Fans throwing debris onto the field has become a recurring issue in college football since Texas fans caused a disruption in its 30-15 loss to Georgia. After the stoppage, the officials overturned a pass interference penalty that helped set up one of two touchdowns for Texas. Clemson and Michigan fans similarly threw trash onto the field to protest calls this season. A BYU cheer coach allegedly lost consciousness after getting hit by a water bottle while playing Utah earlier this month.

Penalties for fans storming the field range from $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for third and subsequent offenses by the SEC.