The SEC fined Ole Miss $75,000 after the Rebels' Week 5 home win against LSU was interrupted by fans throwing debris onto the field, the conference announced. The incident occurred following a 34-yard touchdown catch by LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in which Thomas got his left foot in bounds but appeared to bobble football. The on-field ruling of a touchdown was upheld after a video review, to the dismay of some Ole Miss fans.

"The disruption and delay of Saturday night's game must never be part of any SEC event," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement Wednesday. "These actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews."

In addition to the fine, which will be taken out of Ole Miss' annual conference revenue share, the SEC will also require Ole Miss to make efforts to identify the offenders and ban such individuals from attending Rebels home athletic events for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year. Ole Miss must also "review and update its athletics department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies" in an effort to prevent such a disruption from happening again, per the release from the SEC.

The $75,000 fine is the latest stemming from the Rebels' 55-49 victory against the Tigers, in which the teams combined for more than 1,300 yards of offense in the highest scoring game in series history. The SEC previously fined Ole Miss $100,000 for fans rushing the field after the game.

Ole Miss returns to action Saturday when the No. 16 Rebels host Arkansas.