The SEC fined Texas A&M $50,000 fine and coach Mike Elko received a public reprimand Tuesday after the National Coordinator for Football Officiating reviewed tape of an incident in the fourth quarter of the Aggies' win over Arkansas. The review determined Texas A&M directed a player to go down with a fake injury.

The Aggies pulled out a 45-42 victory Saturday over the Razorbacks to remain one of six undefeated teams in the country, but things got tight for the Aggies in the fourth quarter as Arkansas hung around in another shootout between the two teams.

The incident in question happened at the 12:55 mark of the fourth quarter after Arkansas completed a pass for a first down at the Aggies' 10-yard line. After the ball was spotted for the next play, defensive back Tyreek Chappell went to the ground after coaches on the A&M sideline signaled "signaling demonstratively to the player, pointing to the ground."

Video of the play reviewed by the SEC and National Coordinator showed Chappell was not contacted on the play and he returned to the game on the second play of the ensuing defensive possession. As such, it was determined this was a violation of rules against players feigning injury, triggering the fine and public statement.

Monitoring players feigning injury has become a point of emphasis in college football this year, and the Aggies are among the first to get publicly tagged with a fine for the practice. If it happens again, the fine for Texas A&M would double to $100,000 and if it happens a third time Elko would be suspended for a game and other staffers could face penalties as well.