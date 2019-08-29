SEC football adding sideline monitor to replay process starting in Week 1

The Southeastern Conference is expanding its instant replay process by adding a sideline monitor for on-field officials to have at their disposal.

The league announced the addition of the new visual element to its process on Thursday ahead of Texas A&M's home opener on Thursday evening against Texas State. The monitor will be located at the officials' sideline headset location and available for viewing by the game referee during every official instant replay stoppage of play.

"We continue to look for opportunities to enhance what I believe is the most effective instant replay system in college football," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Our commitment to supporting correct officiating outcomes will continue to hold a high priority."

The new technology available to the game referee will afford a view equal to what the replay official in the stadium is privy to. The SEC believes the new element will allow the game referee on the field to better communicate replay decisions and also provide more specific breakdowns of plays to fans in attendance and to those watching on television.

Although the new feature is one that will better equip the on-field officials in the replay process, it will not change how replays are ultimately determined. The power to confirm or overturn a call will still be in the hands of the replay official in the stadium replay booth in conjunction with the replay officials located in the SEC video center.