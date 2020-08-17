Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

The SEC plans to move forward with college football in 2020, and on Monday, Week 1 of the retooled 10-game conference schedules was announced on "The Paul Finebaum Show." As previously announced, the SEC will begin play on Sept. 26, which would normally be Week 4 of the season.

Though the Week 1 slate lacks marquee matchups, Alabama, Florida and Georgia will all be on the road to open the season.

Week 1 (Sept. 26)

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

A full unveiling of the 10-game, conference-only schedule will take place at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Based on previous announcements, it's already known that each SEC team will have a built-in open week plus another league-wide open week on Dec. 12 to accommodate any additional disruptions that might occur. The SEC Championship Game is scheduled to be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was originally scheduled for Dec. 5.

The league agreed to its modified schedule at the end of July and announced early in August that team would be given two additional games on top of their normal eight-game conference schedule. Naturally, not everyone came out a winner and reports indicated that a coaches conference call got "contentious" over some competitive imbalances, if you will.

Still, football is being played -- or at least is planned to, but that's far from a given in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the globe.