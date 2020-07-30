Watch Now: Analysis: SEC Reportedly To Move To 10-Game Conference Schedule For Football Season ( 7:21 )

The SEC had already lost a few nonconference games due to scheduling restrictions imposed by other leagues, most notably the Alabama vs. USC game originally scheduled for Sept. 5 in Arlington, Texas. But when the league announced Thursday that it will play a 10-game, conference-only slate in 2020, several SEC teams lost historic rivalry games from their 2020 schedules, including one that has been contested every season for nearly a century.

Georgia and Georgia Tech have played annually since 1925 in a series that includes 109 games dating back to 1893. Georgia leads the all-time series 68-41 and has won the last three meetings. But the series will have to take a hiatus due to the protocols for the 2020 season laid out by the SEC on Thursday.

The league-only schedule will also eliminate three other storied in-state rivalry games: Florida vs. Florida State, South Carolina vs. Clemson and Kentucky vs. Louisville. The ACC approved a "plus-one" plan on Wednesday that allows its schools to play a nonconference game either at home or in-state, meaning the four intrastate games could have been played if the SEC had implemented a similar policy.

But the SEC's announcement on Thursday stressed that playing conference-only games will provide "maximum flexibility" for scheduling adjustments that could be needed.

"It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in the league's announcement.

Here is the full list of nonconference games eliminated by Thursday's announcement from the SEC:

*denotes a game that had already been canceled due to scheduling restrictions imposed by another league

Alabama

Sept. 5 vs. USC (in Arlington, Texas)*

Sept. 12 vs. Georgia State

Sept. 26 vs. Kent State

Nov. 14 vs. UT-Martin

Arkansas

Sept. 5 vs. Nevada

Sept. 12 at Notre Dame

Oct. 3 vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 21 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Auburn

Sept. 5 vs. Alcorn State*

Sept. 12 vs. North Carolina (in Atlanta)

Sept. 26 vs. Southern Miss

Nov. 14 vs. Massachusetts

Florida

Sept. 5 vs. Eastern Washington

Sept. 19 vs. South Alabama

Nov. 21 vs. New Mexico State

Nov. 28 at Florida State

Georgia

Sept. 7 vs. Virginia (in Atlanta)

Sept. 12 vs. East Tennessee State

Sept. 26 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 28 vs. Georgia Tech

Kentucky

Sept. 5 vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 19 vs. Kent State

Oct. 10 vs. Eastern Illinois

Nov. 28 at Louisville

LSU

Sept. 5 vs. Texas-San Antonio

Sept. 12 vs. Texas

Sept. 19 at Rice

Oct. 3 vs. Nicholls

Mississippi State

Sept. 5 vs. New Mexico

Sept. 12 at NC State

Sept. 26 vs. Tulane

Nov. 21 vs. Alabama A&M*

Missouri

Sept. 5 vs. Central Arkansas

Sept. 26 vs. Eastern Michigan

Oct. 10 at BYU

Nov. 21 vs. Louisiana

Ole Miss

Sept. 6 vs. Baylor (in Houston)

Sept. 12 vs. Southeast Missouri State

Oct. 24 vs. UConn

Nov. 21 vs. Georgia Southern

South Carolina

Sept. 5 vs. Coastal Carolina

Sept. 12 vs. East Carolina

Nov. 21 vs. Wofford

Nov. 28 at Clemson

Tennessee

Sept. 5 vs. Charlotte

Sept. 12 at Oklahoma

Sept. 19 vs. Furman

Nov. 21 vs. Troy

Texas A&M

Sept. 5 vs. Abilene Christian

Sept. 12 vs. North Texas

Sept. 19 vs. Colorado*

Oct. 10 vs. Fresno State

Vanderbilt