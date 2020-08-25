Watch Now: Trevor Lawrence Tops AP Preseason All-American Team ( 0:59 )

The long and winding road that is the 2020 college football offseason appears to finally be coming to an end, and the SEC is hoping to hop on the highway with all systems go toward the College Football Playoff. However, as students have returned to campuses across the south and COVID-19 infection numbers have risen, concerns are being raised that the football season may be in jeopardy.

Concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the SEC to make numerous changes ahead of the 2020 season. It adjusted its schedule, altered its medical procedures and pushed back its conference championship game to accommodate potential delays. Despite some concerns about campus safety, the new-look SEC season remains Plan A for America's toughest college football conference.

Here is everything that you need to know about the current state of the 2020 SEC college football season.

SEC football schedule 2020

Games: 10



10 Format: Conference only

Conference only Byes: Two per team, all teams off Dec. 12

Two per team, all teams off Dec. 12 Start date: Saturday, Sept. 26 (old Week 4)

Saturday, Sept. 26 (old Week 4) SEC Championship Game: Saturday, Dec. 19 in Atlanta

Saturday, Dec. 19 in Atlanta Will there be fans? Check out each SEC team's guidelines

SEC COVID-19 testing plans

Coronavirus testing: Three per week (two PCR, one rapid) by third parties

Three per week (two PCR, one rapid) by third parties Additional precautions: Baseline cardiac tests and continuous evaluations

Baseline cardiac tests and continuous evaluations Face coverings: Face masks/neck gaiters required for all coaches, staff and non-competing athletes on sidelines, athletes must wear neck gaiters on the field to pull up during timeouts, etc.

2020 SEC championship odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook as of Aug. 25

Alabama -130

Georgia +240

LSU +700

Florida +800

Auburn, Texas A&M +1400

Mississippi State, Tennessee +10000

Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri +15000



Vanderbilt +25000

Arkansas +50000

Three key questions for the SEC in 2020

Will LSU be able to replace departures from its star-studded championship team? Quarterback Myles Brennan and running backs Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. are charged with taking the offensive torch and running with it after Joe Burrow and Co. claimed the national title. The Tigers have a relatively easy schedule prior to Week 4 at Florida to do a little fine tuning, but it will be tough for them to live up to the success of last season Does Alabama quarterback Mac Jones have what it takes? The Crimson Tide offense has been cooking at an elite level over the last few years. Jones threw 14 touchdowns, only three interceptions and took over at QB in mid-November when Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury. So while he has the job for now, true freshman phenom Bryce Young is lurking right behind him. Is this the season that Georgia breaks through the glass ceiling? Still looking to win their first national title since 1980, the Bulldogs have played in the SEC Championship Game with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line in three straight seasons. Coach Kirby Smart revamped the offense with Wake Forest transfer quarterback Jamie Newman and offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and his crew boasts one of the best defenses in the country. The question is whether it will be enough.

Latest SEC football news

Complete 2020 SEC football schedule

* Asterisks indicate opponents not originally scheduled for 2020 season

Week 1 (Sept. 26)

Alabama at Missouri *

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas *

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Week 2 (Oct. 3)

Texas A&M at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Ole Miss at Kentucky *

LSU at Vanderbilt *

Missouri at Tennessee

Week 3 (Oct. 10)

Alabama at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Auburn

Tennessee at Georgia

Florida at Texas A&M *

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU *

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Week 4 (Oct. 17)

Georgia at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina *

LSU at Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Week 5 (Oct. 24)

Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

OFF: Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Arkansas

Week 6 (Oct. 31)

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Texas A&M

LSU at Auburn

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

OFF: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee

Week 7 (Nov. 7)

Tennessee at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, FL)

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State *

Texas A&M at South Carolina

OFF: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri

Week 8 (Nov. 14)

Alabama at LSU

Arkansas at Florida *

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

South Carolina at Ole Miss *

Texas A&M at Tennessee *

Week 9 (Nov. 21)

Kentucky at Alabama *

LSU at Arkansas

Tennessee at Auburn *

Florida at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Georgia *

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Missouri at South Carolina

Week 10 (Nov. 28)

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Missouri

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Week 11 (Dec. 5)

Alabama at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Week 12 (Dec. 12)

Mandatory SEC-wide off week for potential make-up games

Week 13 (Dec. 19)

2020 SEC Championship Game