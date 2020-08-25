The long and winding road that is the 2020 college football offseason appears to finally be coming to an end, and the SEC is hoping to hop on the highway with all systems go toward the College Football Playoff. However, as students have returned to campuses across the south and COVID-19 infection numbers have risen, concerns are being raised that the football season may be in jeopardy.
Concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the SEC to make numerous changes ahead of the 2020 season. It adjusted its schedule, altered its medical procedures and pushed back its conference championship game to accommodate potential delays. Despite some concerns about campus safety, the new-look SEC season remains Plan A for America's toughest college football conference.
Here is everything that you need to know about the current state of the 2020 SEC college football season.
SEC football schedule 2020
- Games: 10
- Format: Conference only
- Byes: Two per team, all teams off Dec. 12
- Start date: Saturday, Sept. 26 (old Week 4)
- SEC Championship Game: Saturday, Dec. 19 in Atlanta
- Will there be fans? Check out each SEC team's guidelines
SEC COVID-19 testing plans
- Coronavirus testing: Three per week (two PCR, one rapid) by third parties
- Additional precautions: Baseline cardiac tests and continuous evaluations
- Face coverings: Face masks/neck gaiters required for all coaches, staff and non-competing athletes on sidelines, athletes must wear neck gaiters on the field to pull up during timeouts, etc.
2020 SEC championship odds
Odds via William Hill Sportsbook as of Aug. 25
- Alabama -130
- Georgia +240
- LSU +700
- Florida +800
- Auburn, Texas A&M +1400
- Mississippi State, Tennessee +10000
- Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri +15000
- Vanderbilt +25000
- Arkansas +50000
Three key questions for the SEC in 2020
- Will LSU be able to replace departures from its star-studded championship team? Quarterback Myles Brennan and running backs Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. are charged with taking the offensive torch and running with it after Joe Burrow and Co. claimed the national title. The Tigers have a relatively easy schedule prior to Week 4 at Florida to do a little fine tuning, but it will be tough for them to live up to the success of last season
- Does Alabama quarterback Mac Jones have what it takes? The Crimson Tide offense has been cooking at an elite level over the last few years. Jones threw 14 touchdowns, only three interceptions and took over at QB in mid-November when Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury. So while he has the job for now, true freshman phenom Bryce Young is lurking right behind him.
- Is this the season that Georgia breaks through the glass ceiling? Still looking to win their first national title since 1980, the Bulldogs have played in the SEC Championship Game with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line in three straight seasons. Coach Kirby Smart revamped the offense with Wake Forest transfer quarterback Jamie Newman and offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and his crew boasts one of the best defenses in the country. The question is whether it will be enough.
Latest SEC football news
- Alabama: All-America LB Dylan Moses aims to fortify the defense in return
- Vanderbilt: Star LB Dimitri Moore opts back in to 2020 season
- AP Top 25: Seven SEC teams ranked in the preseason poll
- Georgia: Nation's top-ranked junior college cornerback commits
- South Carolina: Freshman RB MarShawn Lloyd to miss season
Complete 2020 SEC football schedule
* Asterisks indicate opponents not originally scheduled for 2020 season
Week 1 (Sept. 26)
Alabama at Missouri *
Florida at Ole Miss
Georgia at Arkansas *
Kentucky at Auburn
Mississippi State at LSU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
Week 2 (Oct. 3)
Texas A&M at Alabama
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Auburn at Georgia
South Carolina at Florida
Ole Miss at Kentucky *
LSU at Vanderbilt *
Missouri at Tennessee
Week 3 (Oct. 10)
Alabama at Ole Miss
Arkansas at Auburn
Tennessee at Georgia
Florida at Texas A&M *
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Missouri at LSU *
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Week 4 (Oct. 17)
Georgia at Alabama
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Auburn at South Carolina *
LSU at Florida
Kentucky at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Week 5 (Oct. 24)
Alabama at Tennessee
Auburn at Ole Miss
Missouri at Florida
Georgia at Kentucky
South Carolina at LSU
OFF: Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Arkansas
Week 6 (Oct. 31)
Mississippi State at Alabama
Arkansas at Texas A&M
LSU at Auburn
Kentucky at Missouri
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
OFF: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee
Week 7 (Nov. 7)
Tennessee at Arkansas
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, FL)
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State *
Texas A&M at South Carolina
OFF: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri
Week 8 (Nov. 14)
Alabama at LSU
Arkansas at Florida *
Auburn at Mississippi State
Georgia at Missouri
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
South Carolina at Ole Miss *
Texas A&M at Tennessee *
Week 9 (Nov. 21)
Kentucky at Alabama *
LSU at Arkansas
Tennessee at Auburn *
Florida at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State at Georgia *
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Missouri at South Carolina
Week 10 (Nov. 28)
Auburn at Alabama
Arkansas at Missouri
Kentucky at Florida
Georgia at South Carolina
LSU at Texas A&M
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Week 11 (Dec. 5)
Alabama at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Auburn
Florida at Tennessee
Vanderbilt at Georgia
South Carolina at Kentucky
Ole Miss at LSU
Missouri at Mississippi State
Week 12 (Dec. 12)
Mandatory SEC-wide off week for potential make-up games
Week 13 (Dec. 19)
2020 SEC Championship Game