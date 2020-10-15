The 2020 college football season is here and in full swing. The SEC may have started a bit later than the ACC and Big 12, but the conference has delivered in its first few weeks of action with massive upsets and storylines abound.

There will be plenty of twists and turns throughout this unusual season as the conference is playing a 10-game, conference-only schedule over 12 weeks as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the sports calendar. We at CBS Sports will keep you up to date on everything going on in the conference with the latest news, odds, and scheduling tweaks throughout the year.

SEC football schedule 2020

Games: 10



10 Format: Conference only

Conference only Byes: Two per team, all teams off Dec. 12

Two per team, all teams off Dec. 12 Start date: Saturday, Sept. 26 (old Week 4)

Saturday, Sept. 26 (old Week 4) SEC Championship Game: Saturday, Dec. 19 in Atlanta

SEC COVID-19 testing plans

Coronavirus testing: Three per week (two PCR, one rapid) by third parties

Three per week (two PCR, one rapid) by third parties Additional precautions: Baseline cardiac tests and continuous evaluations

Baseline cardiac tests and continuous evaluations Face coverings: Face masks/neck gaiters required for all coaches, staff and non-competing athletes on sidelines, athletes must wear neck gaiters on the field to pull up during timeouts, etc.

2020 SEC championship odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook as of Oct. 15

Alabama -270

Georgia +280

Florida +600

Texas A&M +2000

Auburn +6000

Tennessee +7500

Kentucky +10000

Mississippi State, LSU +20000



Ole Miss, South Carolina, Arkansas, Missouri +25000

Vanderbilt +100000

SEC standings

EAST

Georgia (3-0)

Florida (2-1)

Tennessee (2-1)

Kentucky (1-2)

Missouri (1-2)

South Carolina (1-2)

Vanderbilt (0-3)

WEST



Alabama (3-0)

Auburn (2-1)

Texas A&M (2-1)

Arkansas (1-2)

LSU (1-2)

Mississippi State (1-2)

Ole Miss (1-2)

Complete 2020 SEC football schedule, scores

* Asterisks indicate opponents not originally scheduled for 2020 season

Week 1 (Sept. 26)

Alabama 38, Missouri 19

Florida 51, Ole Miss 35

Georgia 37, Arkansas 10

Auburn 29, Kentucky 13

Mississippi State 44, LSU 34

Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27

Texas A&M 17, Vanderbilt 12

Week 2 (Oct. 3)

Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24

Arkansas 21, Mississippi State 14

Georgia 27, Auburn 6

Florida 38, South Carolina 24

Ole Miss 42, Kentucky 41

LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7

Tennessee 35, Missouri 12

Week 3 (Oct. 10)

Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48

Auburn 30, Arkansas 28

Georgia 44, Tennessee 21

Texas A&M 41, Florida 38

Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 2

Missouri 45, LSU 41

South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7

Week 4 (Oct. 17)

Georgia at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina *

Kentucky at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Week 5 (Oct. 24)

Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

OFF: Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Arkansas

Week 6 (Oct. 31)

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Texas A&M

LSU at Auburn

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

OFF: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee

Week 7 (Nov. 7)

Tennessee at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, FL)

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State *

Texas A&M at South Carolina

OFF: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri

Week 8 (Nov. 14)

Alabama at LSU

Arkansas at Florida *

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

South Carolina at Ole Miss *

Texas A&M at Tennessee *

Week 9 (Nov. 21)

Kentucky at Alabama *

LSU at Arkansas

Tennessee at Auburn *

Florida at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Georgia *

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Missouri at South Carolina

Week 10 (Nov. 28)

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Missouri

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Week 11 (Dec. 5)

Alabama at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Week 12 (Dec. 12)

Mandatory SEC-wide off week for potential make-up games

LSU at Florida

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Week 13 (Dec. 19)

2020 SEC Championship Game