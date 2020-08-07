Watch Now: Big Ten Football Schedule 2020: 10 Game Conference Slates Begin September 3rd ( 1:46 )

The SEC will announce Friday the two additional conference opponents that each of its 14 teams will play in order to fill out their 10-game conference schedules. Dr. Mark Keenum, president at Mississippi State, broke the news on the Sports Talk Mississippi radio show on Friday morning.

Each SEC team regularly plays its six divisional opponents along with one permanent cross-division rival and another rotating cross-division opponent under its annual eight-game league schedule. The format this year calls for two additional cross-division opponents that have yet to be determined.

There have been a few methods floated on how the SEC will choose those teams. It could add the two rotating cross-division opponents that were slated on each team's schedule over the next two years (2021-22) as the rotating scheduling matrix has already been built out through 2024.

Another option could be utilizing a strength of schedule element to even out the competition level throughout the conference. The SEC would have to judge the quality of each team heading into the 2020 season for that to happen, which might not sit well with the teams that are expected to bring up the rear of the conference.

The full week-by-week SEC schedule is set to be released next week. It will start in the traditional Week 4 of Sept. 26 and conclude with the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 19, two weeks later than originally scheduled.

Every SEC team will have a bye week on Dec. 12 -- one week before the conference championship game. That bye week can be used to make up any games impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or as an extra week for teams to prepare for the conference title matchup.