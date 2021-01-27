A rematch of the 2020 SEC Championship Game is coming in Week 3 of the 2021 season, as Florida will host Alabama on Sept. 18. The matchup between the defending national champion Crimson Tide and the Gators is an early headliner on the SEC schedule, which was released in full on Wednesday.
The first week of the season will be entirely comprised of nonconference games, and the second week features just one game between SEC teams with Missouri playing at Kentucky. But Week 3 will put Alabama and Florida in the spotlight as both try to replace quarterbacks who were Heisman Trophy finalists in 2020. The Crimson Tide will have games against Miami (FL) and Mercer under its belt, while Florida will enter the high stakes affair having played FAU and South Florida.
It will be the first time Alabama is playing inside The Swamp since 2011, and the Gators are looking for a decade of revenge with an 0-7 mark against the Tide since 2009.
While many of the league's marquee nonconference games are set for the first week of the season, Week 3 will bring an intriguing game for first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Penn State that week after Harsin eases into the job with games against Akron and Alabama State in the opening weeks.
SEC fans wanting to schedule fall weddings may want to target Oct. 23 or Oct. 30 as their date. Of the league's 14 teams, 11 are set to have byes on one of those two dates. The outliers are Ole Miss (Sept. 25), Mississippi State (Oct. 9) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 6).
Take a look at the complete schedule below.
2021 SEC football schedule
Week 1: Sept 4
Alabama vs. Miami (Atlanta)
Rice at Arkansas
Akron at Auburn
Florida Atlantic at Florida
Georgia vs. Clemson (Charlotte)
ULM at Kentucky
LSU at UCLA
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State
Central Michigan at Missouri
Eastern Illinois at South Carolina
Bowling Green at Tennessee
Kent State at Texas A&M
East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt
Sept. 6
Ole Miss vs. Louisville (Atlanta)
Week 2: Sept. 11
Mercer at Alabama
Texas at Arkansas
Alabama State at Auburn
Florida at South Florida
UAB at Georgia
Missouri at Kentucky
McNeese State at LSU
Austin Peay at Ole Miss
NC State at Mississippi State
South Carolina at East Carolina
Pittsburgh at Tennessee
Texas A&M vs. Colorado (Denver)
Vanderbilt at Colorado State
Week 3: Sept. 18
Georgia Southern at Arkansas
Auburn at Penn State
Alabama at Florida
South Carolina at Georgia
Chattanooga at Kentucky
Central Michigan at LSU
Tulane at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Memphis
SEMO at Missouri
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee
New Mexico at Texas A&M
Stanford at Vanderbilt
Week 4: Sept. 25
Southern Miss at Alabama
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington)
Georgia State at Auburn
Tennessee at Florida
LSU at Mississippi State
Missouri at Boston College
Kentucky at South Carolina
Georgia at Vanderbilt
Week 5: Oct. 2
Ole Miss at Alabama
Arkansas at Georgia
Florida at Kentucky
Auburn at LSU
Tennessee at Missouri
Troy at South Carolina
Mississippi State at Texas A&M
UConn at Vanderbilt
Week 6: Oct. 9
Georgia at Auburn
Vanderbilt at Florida
LSU at Kentucky
Arkansas at Ole Miss
North Texas at Missouri
South Carolina at Tennessee
Alabama at Texas A&M
Week 7: Oct. 16
Auburn at Arkansas
Kentucky at Georgia
Florida at LSU
Alabama at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at Missouri
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Ole Miss at Tennessee
Week 8: Oct. 23
Tennessee at Alabama
UAPB at Arkansas
LSU at Ole Miss
South Carolina at Texas A&M
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
Week 9: Oct. 30
Ole Miss at Auburn
Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
Kentucky at Mississippi State
Missouri at Vanderbilt
Week 10: Nov. 6
LSU at Alabama
Mississippi State at Arkansas
Missouri at Georgia
Tennessee at Kentucky
Liberty at Ole Miss
Florida at South Carolina
Auburn at Texas A&M
Week 11: Nov. 13
New Mexico State at Alabama
Mississippi State at Auburn
Samford at Florida
Arkansas at LSU
Texas A&M at Ole Miss
South Carolina at Missouri
Georgia at Tennessee
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
Week 12: Nov. 20
Arkansas at Alabama
Charleston Southern at Georgia
New Mexico State at Kentucky
ULM at LSU
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
Tennessee State at Mississippi State
Florida at Missouri
Auburn at South Carolina
South Alabama at Tennessee
Prairie View at Texas A&M
Week 13: Nov. 27
Missouri at Arkansas (Little Rock)
Alabama at Auburn
Florida State at Florida
Georgia at Georgia Tech
Kentucky at Louisville
Texas A&M at LSU
Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Clemson at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Tennessee
Championship Week: Dec. 4
SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)