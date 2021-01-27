A rematch of the 2020 SEC Championship Game is coming in Week 3 of the 2021 season, as Florida will host Alabama on Sept. 18. The matchup between the defending national champion Crimson Tide and the Gators is an early headliner on the SEC schedule, which was released in full on Wednesday.

The first week of the season will be entirely comprised of nonconference games, and the second week features just one game between SEC teams with Missouri playing at Kentucky. But Week 3 will put Alabama and Florida in the spotlight as both try to replace quarterbacks who were Heisman Trophy finalists in 2020. The Crimson Tide will have games against Miami (FL) and Mercer under its belt, while Florida will enter the high stakes affair having played FAU and South Florida.

It will be the first time Alabama is playing inside The Swamp since 2011, and the Gators are looking for a decade of revenge with an 0-7 mark against the Tide since 2009.

While many of the league's marquee nonconference games are set for the first week of the season, Week 3 will bring an intriguing game for first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Penn State that week after Harsin eases into the job with games against Akron and Alabama State in the opening weeks.

SEC fans wanting to schedule fall weddings may want to target Oct. 23 or Oct. 30 as their date. Of the league's 14 teams, 11 are set to have byes on one of those two dates. The outliers are Ole Miss (Sept. 25), Mississippi State (Oct. 9) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 6).

Take a look at the complete schedule below.

2021 SEC football schedule

Week 1: Sept 4

Alabama vs. Miami (Atlanta)

Rice at Arkansas

Akron at Auburn

Florida Atlantic at Florida

Georgia vs. Clemson (Charlotte)

ULM at Kentucky

LSU at UCLA

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State

Central Michigan at Missouri

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina

Bowling Green at Tennessee

Kent State at Texas A&M

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt



Sept. 6

Ole Miss vs. Louisville (Atlanta)

Week 2: Sept. 11

Mercer at Alabama

Texas at Arkansas

Alabama State at Auburn

Florida at South Florida

UAB at Georgia

Missouri at Kentucky

McNeese State at LSU

Austin Peay at Ole Miss

NC State at Mississippi State

South Carolina at East Carolina

Pittsburgh at Tennessee

Texas A&M vs. Colorado (Denver)

Vanderbilt at Colorado State

Week 3: Sept. 18

Georgia Southern at Arkansas

Auburn at Penn State

Alabama at Florida

South Carolina at Georgia

Chattanooga at Kentucky

Central Michigan at LSU

Tulane at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Memphis

SEMO at Missouri

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee

New Mexico at Texas A&M

Stanford at Vanderbilt

Week 4: Sept. 25

Southern Miss at Alabama

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington)

Georgia State at Auburn

Tennessee at Florida

LSU at Mississippi State

Missouri at Boston College

Kentucky at South Carolina

Georgia at Vanderbilt

Week 5: Oct. 2

Ole Miss at Alabama

Arkansas at Georgia

Florida at Kentucky

Auburn at LSU

Tennessee at Missouri

Troy at South Carolina

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

UConn at Vanderbilt

Week 6: Oct. 9

Georgia at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Florida

LSU at Kentucky

Arkansas at Ole Miss

North Texas at Missouri

South Carolina at Tennessee

Alabama at Texas A&M

Week 7: Oct. 16

Auburn at Arkansas

Kentucky at Georgia

Florida at LSU

Alabama at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Missouri

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Ole Miss at Tennessee

Week 8: Oct. 23

Tennessee at Alabama

UAPB at Arkansas

LSU at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

Week 9: Oct. 30

Ole Miss at Auburn

Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Missouri at Vanderbilt

Week 10: Nov. 6

LSU at Alabama

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Missouri at Georgia

Tennessee at Kentucky

Liberty at Ole Miss

Florida at South Carolina

Auburn at Texas A&M

Week 11: Nov. 13

New Mexico State at Alabama

Mississippi State at Auburn

Samford at Florida

Arkansas at LSU

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Missouri

Georgia at Tennessee

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Week 12: Nov. 20

Arkansas at Alabama

Charleston Southern at Georgia

New Mexico State at Kentucky

ULM at LSU

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Tennessee State at Mississippi State

Florida at Missouri

Auburn at South Carolina

South Alabama at Tennessee

Prairie View at Texas A&M

Week 13: Nov. 27

Missouri at Arkansas (Little Rock)

Alabama at Auburn

Florida State at Florida

Georgia at Georgia Tech

Kentucky at Louisville

Texas A&M at LSU

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Clemson at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Championship Week: Dec. 4



SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)