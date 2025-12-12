sec-logo.png
The SEC released its full 2026 schedule on Thursday night, offering a glimpse into what awaits league members as the conference undergoes a historic shift. With the league moving from an eight-game schedule to a nine-game league slate for next season, there will be a whopping 72 conference matchups.

Increasing the number of SEC games will make the season even more of a grind for the teams, especially in an era that can require playing as many as five postseason games. But it's a big win for season-ticket holders and casual fans alike, as there will be more meaningful games than ever before.

SEC schools will also be required to play at least one Power Four opponent (or Notre Dame) every year, meaning that, in 2026 and beyond, at least 10 of every SEC team's 12 games will be against Power Four opposition. The moves are just the latest big shifts in the way SEC football scheduling is done in the new College Football Playoff landscape.

The 2024 season brought the additions of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 and the eradication of the league's long-established divisional structure. As a result, some games that were once contested annually will now be played just twice in a four-year span.

The 2026 schedule for each SEC team can be viewed below. 

2026 SEC schedule

Alabama

Arkansas

  • Sept. 5: North Alabama
  • Sept. 12: at Utah
  • Sept. 19: Georgia
  • Sept. 26: Tulsa
  • Oct. 3: at Texas A&M
  • Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee
  • Oct. 17: at Vanderbilt
  • Oct. 31: Missouri
  • Nov. 7: at Auburn
  • Nov. 14: South Carolina
  • Nov. 21: at Texas
  • Nov. 28: LSU

Auburn

  • Sept. 5: Baylor (Atlanta)
  • Sept. 12: Southern Miss
  • Sept. 19: Florida
  • Sept. 26: Vanderbilt
  • Oct. 3: at Tennessee
  • Oct. 17: at Georgia
  • Oct. 24: LSU
  • Oct. 31: at Ole Miss
  • Nov. 7: Arkansas
  • Nov. 14: at Mississippi State
  • Nov. 21: Samford
  • Nov. 28: at Alabama

Florida

  • Sept. 5: FAU
  • Sept. 12: Cambell
  • Sept. 19: at Auburn
  • Sept. 26: Ole Miss
  • Oct. 3: at Missouri
  • Oct. 10: South Carolina
  • Oct. 17: at Texas
  • Oct. 31: Georgia (Atlanta)
  • Nov. 7: Oklahoma
  • Nov. 14: at Kentucky
  • Nov. 21: Vanderbilt
  • Nov. 28: at Florida State

Georgia

  • Sept. 5: Tennessee State
  • Sept. 12: Western Kentucky
  • Sept. 19: at Arkansas
  • Sept. 26: Oklahoma 
  • Oct. 3: Vanderbilt
  • Oct. 10: at Alabama
  • Oct. 17: Auburn
  • Oct. 31: Florida (Atlanta)
  • Nov. 7: at Ole Miss
  • Nov. 14: Missouri
  • Nov. 21: at South Carolina
  • Nov. 28: Georgia Tech

Kentucky

  • Sept. 5: Youngstown State
  • Sept. 12: Alabama
  • Sept. 19: at Texas A&M
  • Sept. 26: South Alabama
  • Oct. 3: at South Carolina
  • Oct. 10: LSU
  • Oct. 17: at Oklahoma
  • Oct. 24: Vanderbilt
  • Nov. 7: at Tennessee
  • Nov. 14: Florida
  • Nov. 21: at Missouri
  • Nov. 28: Louisville

LSU

  • Sept. 5: Clemson
  • Sept. 12: Louisiana Tech
  • Sept. 19: at Ole Miss
  • Sept. 26: Texas A&M
  • Oct. 3: McNeese
  • Oct. 10: at Kentucky
  • Oct. 17: Mississippi State
  • Oct. 24: at Auburn
  • Nov. 7: Alabama
  • Nov. 14: Texas
  • Nov. 21: at Tennessee
  • Nov. 28: at Arkansas

Ole Miss

  • Sept. 5: Louisville (Nashville)
  • Sept. 12: Charlotte
  • Sept. 19: LSU
  • Sept. 26: at Florida
  • Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt
  • Oct. 17: Missouri
  • Oct. 24: at Texas
  • Oct. 31: Auburn
  • Nov. 7: Georgia
  • Nov. 14: at Oklahoma
  • Nov. 21: Wofford
  • Nov. 28: Mississippi State

Mississippi State

  • Sept. 5: Louisiana-Monroe
  • Sept. 12: at Minnesota
  • Sept. 19: at South Carolina
  • Sept. 26: Missouri
  • Oct. 3: Alabama
  • Oct. 17: at LSU
  • Oct. 24: Oklahoma
  • Oct. 31: at Texas
  • Nov. 7: Vanderbilt
  • Nov. 14: Auburn
  • Nov. 21: Tennessee Tech
  • Nov. 28: at Ole Miss

Missouri

  • Sept. 5: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Sept. 12: at Kansas
  • Sept. 19: Troy
  • Sept. 26: at Mississippi State
  • Oct. 3: Florida
  • Oct. 10: Texas A&M
  • Oct. 17: at Ole Miss
  • Oct. 31: at Arkansas
  • Nov. 7: Texas
  • Nov. 14: at Georgia
  • Nov. 21: Kentucky
  • Nov. 28: Oklahoma

Oklahoma

  • Sept. 5: UTEP
  • Sept. 12: at Michigan
  • Sept. 19: New Mexico
  • Sept. 26: at Georgia
  • Oct. 10: Texas (Dallas)
  • Oct. 17: Kentucky
  • Oct. 24: at Mississippi State
  • Oct. 31: South Carolina
  • Nov. 7: at Florida
  • Nov. 14: Ole Miss
  • Nov. 21: Texas A&M
  • Nov. 28: at Missouri

South Carolina

  • Sept. 5: Kent State
  • Sept. 12: Towson
  • Sept. 19: Mississippi State
  • Sept. 26: at Alabama
  • Oct. 3: Kentucky
  • Oct. 10: at Florida
  • Oct. 24: Tennessee
  • Oct. 31: at Oklahoma
  • Nov. 7: Texas A&M
  • Nov. 14: at Arkansas
  • Nov. 21: Georgia
  • Nov. 28: at Clemson

Tennessee

  • Sept. 5: Furman
  • Sept. 12: at Georgia Tech
  • Sept. 19: Kennesaw State
  • Sept. 26: Texas
  • Oct. 3: Auburn
  • Oct. 10: at Arkansas
  • Oct. 17: Alabama
  • Oct. 24: at South Carolina
  • Nov. 7: Kentucky
  • Nov. 14: at Texas A&M
  • Nov. 21: LSU
  • Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt

Texas

  • Sept. 5: Texas State
  • Sept. 12: Ohio State
  • Sept. 19: UTSA
  • Sept. 26: at Tennessee
  • Oct. 10: vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
  • Oct. 17: Florida
  • Oct. 24: Ole Miss
  • Oct. 31: Mississippi State
  • Nov. 7: at Missouri
  • Nov. 14: at LSU
  • Nov. 21: Arkansas
  • Nov. 27: at Texas A&M

Texas A&M

  • Sept. 5: Missouri State
  • Sept. 12: Arizona State
  • Sept. 19: Kentucky
  • Sept. 26: at LSU
  • Oct. 3: Arkansas
  • Oct. 10: at Missouri
  • Oct. 17: Citadel
  • Oct. 24: at Alabama
  • Nov. 7: at South Carolina
  • Nov. 14: Tennessee
  • Nov. 21: at Oklahoma
  • Nov. 27: Texas

Vanderbilt

  • Sept. 5: Austin Peay
  • Sept. 12: Delaware
  • Sept. 19: NC State
  • Sept. 26: at Auburn
  • Oct. 3: at Georgia
  • Oct. 10: Ole Miss
  • Oct. 17: Arkansas
  • Oct. 24: at Kentucky
  • Nov. 7: at Mississippi State
  • Nov. 14: Alabama
  • Nov. 21: at Florida
  • Nov. 28: Tennessee