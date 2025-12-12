2026 SEC football schedule by team: Key games, dates as league moves to nine-game schedule next season
The SEC revealed its full 2026 football schedule as the league moves to a nine-game conference slate
The SEC released its full 2026 schedule on Thursday night, offering a glimpse into what awaits league members as the conference undergoes a historic shift. With the league moving from an eight-game schedule to a nine-game league slate for next season, there will be a whopping 72 conference matchups.
Increasing the number of SEC games will make the season even more of a grind for the teams, especially in an era that can require playing as many as five postseason games. But it's a big win for season-ticket holders and casual fans alike, as there will be more meaningful games than ever before.
SEC schools will also be required to play at least one Power Four opponent (or Notre Dame) every year, meaning that, in 2026 and beyond, at least 10 of every SEC team's 12 games will be against Power Four opposition. The moves are just the latest big shifts in the way SEC football scheduling is done in the new College Football Playoff landscape.
The 2024 season brought the additions of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 and the eradication of the league's long-established divisional structure. As a result, some games that were once contested annually will now be played just twice in a four-year span.
The 2026 schedule for each SEC team can be viewed below.
2026 SEC schedule
Alabama
- Sept. 5: East Carolina
- Sept. 12: at Kentucky
- Sept. 19: Florida State
- Sept. 26: South Carolina
- Oct. 3: at Mississippi State
- Oct. 10: Georgia
- Oct. 17: at Tennessee
- Oct. 24: Texas A&M
- Nov. 7: at LSU
- Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt
- Nov. 21: Chattanooga
- Nov. 28: Auburn
Arkansas
- Sept. 5: North Alabama
- Sept. 12: at Utah
- Sept. 19: Georgia
- Sept. 26: Tulsa
- Oct. 3: at Texas A&M
- Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee
- Oct. 17: at Vanderbilt
- Oct. 31: Missouri
- Nov. 7: at Auburn
- Nov. 14: South Carolina
- Nov. 21: at Texas
- Nov. 28: LSU
Auburn
- Sept. 5: Baylor (Atlanta)
- Sept. 12: Southern Miss
- Sept. 19: Florida
- Sept. 26: Vanderbilt
- Oct. 3: at Tennessee
- Oct. 17: at Georgia
- Oct. 24: LSU
- Oct. 31: at Ole Miss
- Nov. 7: Arkansas
- Nov. 14: at Mississippi State
- Nov. 21: Samford
- Nov. 28: at Alabama
Florida
- Sept. 5: FAU
- Sept. 12: Cambell
- Sept. 19: at Auburn
- Sept. 26: Ole Miss
- Oct. 3: at Missouri
- Oct. 10: South Carolina
- Oct. 17: at Texas
- Oct. 31: Georgia (Atlanta)
- Nov. 7: Oklahoma
- Nov. 14: at Kentucky
- Nov. 21: Vanderbilt
- Nov. 28: at Florida State
Georgia
- Sept. 5: Tennessee State
- Sept. 12: Western Kentucky
- Sept. 19: at Arkansas
- Sept. 26: Oklahoma
- Oct. 3: Vanderbilt
- Oct. 10: at Alabama
- Oct. 17: Auburn
- Oct. 31: Florida (Atlanta)
- Nov. 7: at Ole Miss
- Nov. 14: Missouri
- Nov. 21: at South Carolina
- Nov. 28: Georgia Tech
Kentucky
- Sept. 5: Youngstown State
- Sept. 12: Alabama
- Sept. 19: at Texas A&M
- Sept. 26: South Alabama
- Oct. 3: at South Carolina
- Oct. 10: LSU
- Oct. 17: at Oklahoma
- Oct. 24: Vanderbilt
- Nov. 7: at Tennessee
- Nov. 14: Florida
- Nov. 21: at Missouri
- Nov. 28: Louisville
LSU
- Sept. 5: Clemson
- Sept. 12: Louisiana Tech
- Sept. 19: at Ole Miss
- Sept. 26: Texas A&M
- Oct. 3: McNeese
- Oct. 10: at Kentucky
- Oct. 17: Mississippi State
- Oct. 24: at Auburn
- Nov. 7: Alabama
- Nov. 14: Texas
- Nov. 21: at Tennessee
- Nov. 28: at Arkansas
Ole Miss
- Sept. 5: Louisville (Nashville)
- Sept. 12: Charlotte
- Sept. 19: LSU
- Sept. 26: at Florida
- Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt
- Oct. 17: Missouri
- Oct. 24: at Texas
- Oct. 31: Auburn
- Nov. 7: Georgia
- Nov. 14: at Oklahoma
- Nov. 21: Wofford
- Nov. 28: Mississippi State
Mississippi State
- Sept. 5: Louisiana-Monroe
- Sept. 12: at Minnesota
- Sept. 19: at South Carolina
- Sept. 26: Missouri
- Oct. 3: Alabama
- Oct. 17: at LSU
- Oct. 24: Oklahoma
- Oct. 31: at Texas
- Nov. 7: Vanderbilt
- Nov. 14: Auburn
- Nov. 21: Tennessee Tech
- Nov. 28: at Ole Miss
Missouri
- Sept. 5: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Sept. 12: at Kansas
- Sept. 19: Troy
- Sept. 26: at Mississippi State
- Oct. 3: Florida
- Oct. 10: Texas A&M
- Oct. 17: at Ole Miss
- Oct. 31: at Arkansas
- Nov. 7: Texas
- Nov. 14: at Georgia
- Nov. 21: Kentucky
- Nov. 28: Oklahoma
Oklahoma
- Sept. 5: UTEP
- Sept. 12: at Michigan
- Sept. 19: New Mexico
- Sept. 26: at Georgia
- Oct. 10: Texas (Dallas)
- Oct. 17: Kentucky
- Oct. 24: at Mississippi State
- Oct. 31: South Carolina
- Nov. 7: at Florida
- Nov. 14: Ole Miss
- Nov. 21: Texas A&M
- Nov. 28: at Missouri
South Carolina
- Sept. 5: Kent State
- Sept. 12: Towson
- Sept. 19: Mississippi State
- Sept. 26: at Alabama
- Oct. 3: Kentucky
- Oct. 10: at Florida
- Oct. 24: Tennessee
- Oct. 31: at Oklahoma
- Nov. 7: Texas A&M
- Nov. 14: at Arkansas
- Nov. 21: Georgia
- Nov. 28: at Clemson
Tennessee
- Sept. 5: Furman
- Sept. 12: at Georgia Tech
- Sept. 19: Kennesaw State
- Sept. 26: Texas
- Oct. 3: Auburn
- Oct. 10: at Arkansas
- Oct. 17: Alabama
- Oct. 24: at South Carolina
- Nov. 7: Kentucky
- Nov. 14: at Texas A&M
- Nov. 21: LSU
- Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt
Texas
- Sept. 5: Texas State
- Sept. 12: Ohio State
- Sept. 19: UTSA
- Sept. 26: at Tennessee
- Oct. 10: vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
- Oct. 17: Florida
- Oct. 24: Ole Miss
- Oct. 31: Mississippi State
- Nov. 7: at Missouri
- Nov. 14: at LSU
- Nov. 21: Arkansas
- Nov. 27: at Texas A&M
Texas A&M
- Sept. 5: Missouri State
- Sept. 12: Arizona State
- Sept. 19: Kentucky
- Sept. 26: at LSU
- Oct. 3: Arkansas
- Oct. 10: at Missouri
- Oct. 17: Citadel
- Oct. 24: at Alabama
- Nov. 7: at South Carolina
- Nov. 14: Tennessee
- Nov. 21: at Oklahoma
- Nov. 27: Texas
Vanderbilt
- Sept. 5: Austin Peay
- Sept. 12: Delaware
- Sept. 19: NC State
- Sept. 26: at Auburn
- Oct. 3: at Georgia
- Oct. 10: Ole Miss
- Oct. 17: Arkansas
- Oct. 24: at Kentucky
- Nov. 7: at Mississippi State
- Nov. 14: Alabama
- Nov. 21: at Florida
- Nov. 28: Tennessee