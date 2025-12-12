The SEC released its full 2026 schedule on Thursday night, offering a glimpse into what awaits league members as the conference undergoes a historic shift. With the league moving from an eight-game schedule to a nine-game league slate for next season, there will be a whopping 72 conference matchups.

Increasing the number of SEC games will make the season even more of a grind for the teams, especially in an era that can require playing as many as five postseason games. But it's a big win for season-ticket holders and casual fans alike, as there will be more meaningful games than ever before.

SEC schools will also be required to play at least one Power Four opponent (or Notre Dame) every year, meaning that, in 2026 and beyond, at least 10 of every SEC team's 12 games will be against Power Four opposition. The moves are just the latest big shifts in the way SEC football scheduling is done in the new College Football Playoff landscape.

The 2024 season brought the additions of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 and the eradication of the league's long-established divisional structure. As a result, some games that were once contested annually will now be played just twice in a four-year span.

The 2026 schedule for each SEC team can be viewed below.

2026 SEC schedule

Sept. 5: North Alabama

Sept. 12: at Utah

Sept. 19: Georgia

Sept. 26: Tulsa

Oct. 3: at Texas A&M

Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 17: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 31: Missouri

Nov. 7: at Auburn

Nov. 14: South Carolina

Nov. 21: at Texas

Nov. 28: LSU

Auburn

Sept. 5: Baylor (Atlanta)

Sept. 12: Southern Miss

Sept. 19: Florida

Sept. 26: Vanderbilt

Oct. 3: at Tennessee

Oct. 17: at Georgia

Oct. 24: LSU

Oct. 31: at Ole Miss

Nov. 7: Arkansas

Nov. 14: at Mississippi State

Nov. 21: Samford

Nov. 28: at Alabama

Florida

Sept. 5: FAU

Sept. 12: Cambell

Sept. 19: at Auburn

Sept. 26: Ole Miss

Oct. 3: at Missouri

Oct. 10: South Carolina

Oct. 17: at Texas

Oct. 31: Georgia (Atlanta)

Nov. 7: Oklahoma

Nov. 14: at Kentucky

Nov. 21: Vanderbilt

Nov. 28: at Florida State

Georgia

Sept. 5: Tennessee State

Sept. 12: Western Kentucky

Sept. 19: at Arkansas

Sept. 26: Oklahoma

Oct. 3: Vanderbilt

Oct. 10: at Alabama

Oct. 17: Auburn

Oct. 31: Florida (Atlanta)

Nov. 7: at Ole Miss

Nov. 14: Missouri

Nov. 21: at South Carolina

Nov. 28: Georgia Tech

Kentucky

Sept. 5: Youngstown State

Sept. 12: Alabama

Sept. 19: at Texas A&M

Sept. 26: South Alabama

Oct. 3: at South Carolina

Oct. 10: LSU

Oct. 17: at Oklahoma

Oct. 24: Vanderbilt

Nov. 7: at Tennessee

Nov. 14: Florida

Nov. 21: at Missouri

Nov. 28: Louisville

LSU

Sept. 5: Clemson

Sept. 12: Louisiana Tech

Sept. 19: at Ole Miss

Sept. 26: Texas A&M

Oct. 3: McNeese

Oct. 10: at Kentucky

Oct. 17: Mississippi State

Oct. 24: at Auburn

Nov. 7: Alabama

Nov. 14: Texas

Nov. 21: at Tennessee

Nov. 28: at Arkansas

Ole Miss

Sept. 5: Louisville (Nashville)

Sept. 12: Charlotte

Sept. 19: LSU

Sept. 26: at Florida

Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17: Missouri

Oct. 24: at Texas

Oct. 31: Auburn

Nov. 7: Georgia

Nov. 14: at Oklahoma

Nov. 21: Wofford

Nov. 28: Mississippi State

Mississippi State

Sept. 5: Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 12: at Minnesota

Sept. 19: at South Carolina

Sept. 26: Missouri

Oct. 3: Alabama

Oct. 17: at LSU

Oct. 24: Oklahoma

Oct. 31: at Texas

Nov. 7: Vanderbilt

Nov. 14: Auburn

Nov. 21: Tennessee Tech

Nov. 28: at Ole Miss

Missouri

Sept. 5: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 12: at Kansas

Sept. 19: Troy

Sept. 26: at Mississippi State

Oct. 3: Florida

Oct. 10: Texas A&M

Oct. 17: at Ole Miss

Oct. 31: at Arkansas

Nov. 7: Texas

Nov. 14: at Georgia

Nov. 21: Kentucky

Nov. 28: Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Sept. 5: UTEP

Sept. 12: at Michigan

Sept. 19: New Mexico

Sept. 26: at Georgia

Oct. 10: Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 17: Kentucky

Oct. 24: at Mississippi State

Oct. 31: South Carolina

Nov. 7: at Florida

Nov. 14: Ole Miss

Nov. 21: Texas A&M

Nov. 28: at Missouri

South Carolina

Sept. 5: Kent State

Sept. 12: Towson

Sept. 19: Mississippi State

Sept. 26: at Alabama

Oct. 3: Kentucky

Oct. 10: at Florida

Oct. 24: Tennessee

Oct. 31: at Oklahoma

Nov. 7: Texas A&M

Nov. 14: at Arkansas

Nov. 21: Georgia

Nov. 28: at Clemson

Tennessee

Sept. 5: Furman

Sept. 12: at Georgia Tech

Sept. 19: Kennesaw State

Sept. 26: Texas

Oct. 3: Auburn

Oct. 10: at Arkansas

Oct. 17: Alabama

Oct. 24: at South Carolina

Nov. 7: Kentucky

Nov. 14: at Texas A&M

Nov. 21: LSU

Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt

Texas

Sept. 5: Texas State

Sept. 12: Ohio State

Sept. 19: UTSA

Sept. 26: at Tennessee

Oct. 10: vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Oct. 17: Florida

Oct. 24: Ole Miss

Oct. 31: Mississippi State

Nov. 7: at Missouri

Nov. 14: at LSU

Nov. 21: Arkansas

Nov. 27: at Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Sept. 5: Missouri State

Sept. 12: Arizona State

Sept. 19: Kentucky

Sept. 26: at LSU

Oct. 3: Arkansas

Oct. 10: at Missouri

Oct. 17: Citadel

Oct. 24: at Alabama

Nov. 7: at South Carolina

Nov. 14: Tennessee

Nov. 21: at Oklahoma

Nov. 27: Texas

Vanderbilt