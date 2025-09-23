The first edition of the nine-game SEC schedule is here. The conference unveiled the full 2026 slate Tuesday night as it enters a new era that brings it in stride with leagues like the Big Ten and Big 12.

As part of this new scheduling philosophy, all 16 teams have a set of three "annual opponents." Think of it as protected rivalries, but with a small twist: the SEC will reevaluate its assigned annual opponents every four years. That means more changes could be on the way by the time 2030 rolls around.

But, for now, each school knows all nine of its opponents in 2026 and at least three teams it will play on a yearly basis over the next four years. The conference focused on protecting some of its most historic rivalries, like the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama and the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, while ushering in feuds like Oklahoma and Texas' Red River Rivalry under the SEC umbrella.

John Mateer injury: Assessing Oklahoma's College Football Playoff outlook with star QB sidelined Brad Crawford

Here's a look at the three annual opponents each of the 16 SEC teams:

SEC annual opponents

Alabama : Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee

: Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee Arkansas: LSU, Missouri, Texas

Auburn : Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt

: Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt Florida: Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina

Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina Georgia : Auburn, Florida, South Carolina

: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina Kentucky : Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee

: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee LSU: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Mississippi State : Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt

: Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt Missouri: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M

Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M Oklahoma : Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas

: Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas Ole Miss : LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

: LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma South Carolina : Georgia, Florida, Kentucky

: Georgia, Florida, Kentucky Tennessee : Alabama, Kentucky, Vanderbilt

: Alabama, Kentucky, Vanderbilt Texas : Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M

: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M Texas A&M : LSU, Missouri, Texas

: LSU, Missouri, Texas Vanderbilt: Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee

Outside of the annual opponents, the idea is that each program rotates through six additional conference foes per season, giving each team the opportunity to face every SEC team at least once over a period of two years.

Under the new scheduling format, every team is required to play at least one Power Four opponent (including Notre Dame) per season. Those games were not included in the SEC's announcement.

Here's a look at the full conference slate for each team from 2026 through 2029:

2026-29 SEC schedules

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU





Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt