SEC fresh faces: One freshman who will breakout from each team in 2017

Get to know these names. They may be new, but they're important. They're the fresh, baby-faced guys around college football that are poised to make an immediate impact this fall.

The SEC has more of these guys than most. Whether they're starters or situational players, expect some fresh meat to impact every SEC game this season. Here is the top freshman poised for a breakout from every SEC program in order of expected level of impact.

1. Trey Smith, offensive tackle, Tennessee: An early enrollee, Smith has been a standout on the Tennessee offensive line since the day he stepped on campus. While the Volunteers have found some stability and experience on the offensive front, Smith has done enough not just to unseat an experienced starter but to make that offensive line better in his first year. Smith was a five-star and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country per to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and he's already living up to that billing.

2. Chris Turner, defensive end, Missouri: He may not start Week 1, but Turner is generating all kinds of buzz at Missouri as the next elite edge rusher for a program that has produced a lot of them recently. The Louisiana native showed up on campus bench pressing 22 reps of 225 pounds, sniffing 4.6 seconds on the 40-yard dash and measuring in at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds. He's part of what should be a much-improved defensive unit for Barry Odom in year two.

3. Andrew Thomas, offensive line, Georgia: As Kirby Smart looks to turn last year's disastrous offensive line into a strength, he's looking to Thomas to be a day one starter. There may be some shuffling still among the starters, but Thomas appears locked in as one of the five. The Army All-American is long, athletic and smart, and he's part of a young infusion of talent that looks ready to make Georgia's offensive line a strength in the long run, if not this season.

4. K'Lavon Chaisson, linebacker, LSU: Particularly on the defensive side of the ball, Ed Orgeron's first class features a bunch of SEC-ready talent, but Chaisson may be poised for the biggest impact of all. He's an Arden Key clone in terms of being a quick, speedy edge rusher who will immediately affect the pass game. Expect a similar impact to Key's freshman season in 2015 (five sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss) or the freshman year of Brian Burns from Florida State last season (8.5 sacks).

5. Chase Hayden, running back, Arkansas: The Hogs lost their starting running back to injury in Rawleigh Williams III, but with Hayden's addition to the two starting-caliber backs already on campus, Brett Bielema isn't lacking for confidence in the run game. Hayden and his versatile all-purpose skill set joins Devwah Whaley and David Williams to form a three-headed monster in the backfield that will give Hayden plenty of opportunity for touches and big plays.

6. Lynn Bowden, wide receiver, Kentucky: Had Bowden arrived on campus on time, perhaps I would have put him at the top of this list. NCAA Clearinghouse issues delayed his arrival in Lexington but that hasn't dimmed the expectations. Kentucky's highest-ranked commitment is a special talent with the ball in his hands, and now that starter Dorian Baker is out due to injury, the opportunity is there for Bowden to become a primary contributor sooner than later.

7. Jhamon Ausbon, wide receiver, Texas A&M: The Aggies return only two receivers on their roster with any career catches in college football. They need some new faces to step up as primary targets, and Ausbon is one of the most physically prepared freshman receivers in the country. The former top 100 recruit is thick, physical and polished. He'll be a top three receiver for Kevin Sumlin in year one.

8. Marco Wilson, cornerback, Florida: Between the NFL Draft and an Achilles injury to Marcell Harris, Florida's defense has to replace every starter from one of the best secondaries in college football last fall. Whether Wilson is one of that first four or not, he looks to be locked in as a nickel defender for the Gators and should pick up right where his brother Quincy Wilson left off.

Graphic illustration by Michael Meredith

9. Jedrick Willis, offensive tackle, Alabama: The Crimson Tide don't need freshmen contributors, but this class is so talented that there are numerous playmakers ready to claw their way onto the field. Among them, Willis is emerging as perhaps the most important. He's battling for the starting right tackle job with veteran Matt Wommack and looks like he may in fact win the gig. If he does, that would give Nick Saban a starting true freshman offensive tackle in three of the past four seasons.

10. Noah Igbhonoghene, wide receiver, Auburn: The Tigers will showcase a new passing attack with a new talented quarterback in Jarrett Stidham and a new sharp coordinator in Chip Lindsey. Fortunately, there's some new athletic receivers to distribute to as well. None have made more noise than Igbonoghene. He's a track athlete with SEC size who will be a factor as a downfield threat early in his career.

11. Jamyest Williams, cornerback, South Carolina: There are few prospects in the class of 2017 that are more instinctive than Williams and that should serve him well early in his career. He's undersized but is a great candidate to impact in a nickel or dime role, and he's got some Tyrann Mathieu traits to his game.

12. Willie Gay, linebacker, Mississippi State: Though he may not start, Gay is so athletic that you can expect to see him on the field for the Bulldogs. Gay arrives in Starkville as a new age linebacker who is perfect in sub packages to defend pass downs. The guy can run, plays in pursuit really well and will be a special teams force and a regular rotation player at linebacker.

13. DD Bowie, cornerback, Ole Miss: Though he was recruited primarily as a wide receiver through most of the process, Bowie arrives in Oxford with the opportunity to really be a factor at cornerback. The depth in the secondary is limited at Ole Miss, and Bowie brings unique length, ball skills and athleticism to the position

14. Tae Daley, safety, Vanderbilt: Derek Mason has built a foundation that won't call for a heavy influx of freshman playing time, but Daley is a player that is elbowing his way into the rotation. He's a south Georgia native that brings some toughness and instincts to the position. After enrolling early, Daley has made a strong impression.